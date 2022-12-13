Syd McCray posted a double-double and Apollo-Ridge stayed undefeated with a 60-34 win over Valley in a WPIAL non-section girls’ basketball game at home Monday.
McCray netted 12 of her game-high 18 points in a 32-24 first half by Apollo-Ridge (4-0). The Vikings held Valley to 10 points in the final 16 minutes while adding 28 of their own.
McCray, a 5-foot-8 senior, hit seven field goals, went 4-for-4 from the line and grabbed 14 boards. Brinley Toland added 16 points and five rebounds, and Kylar Toland had eight points and four assists. Sophie Yard tallied 12 points.
The Vikings went 17-for-21 from the free throw line.
Aelon Wyley had four 3s and 13 points to lead Valley. Tori Johnson also hit double figures with 10 points.
Apollo-Ridge visits St. Joseph on Thursday.
INDIANA 58, KNOCH 31: Katie Kovalchick finished with 19 points, and Indiana picked up a lopsided non-section victory over Knoch.
Indiana sprinted out to a 23-5 lead after the opening eight minutes and never looked back. Defensively, Indiana held Knoch to single digits in each quarter.
Eve Fiala contributed 12 points and Cassie Boyer added 11 for Indiana.
Nina Shaw and Naterelle Ewing combined for 24 of Knoch’s 31 points.
Indiana (2-2) opens section play Thursday at Penn Hills.
JOHNSTOWN 59, LIGONIER VALLEY 31: Isabella DiStefano netted six 3-point field goals as Johnstown pulled past Ligonier Valley in a non-section game.
The game was tied at 10 after the first eight minutes, but Johnstown dropped 14 points in the second quarter to take the 24-16 lead into halftime. The Trojans outscored the Rams 35-15 in the second half.
DiStefano led all scorers with 20 points.
Lyla Barr tallied 15 points and eight rebounds for Ligonier Valley. Madison Marinchak hit three 3s and tallied 11 points, while Lindsey Gaskey and Abby Springer came down with six rebounds each.
The Rams (2-3) travel to Valley on Dec. 20.
CENTRAL CAMBRIA 55, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 47: Abigail Sheehan scored 17 points and Central Cambria outscored visiting Cambria Heights 18-12 over the final eight minutes to claim a non-conference victory.
Central Cambria led by two points, 24-22, at halftime and 37-35 at the end of the third quarter but converted eight field goals and two free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Erica Brouse and Alaina Long each chipped in 10 points for Central Cambria.
Sienna Kirsch had a team-high 17 points and Gracey Vinglish added 14 for the Highlanders. Cambria Heights was successful on 13 of 15 free throw attempts.
Cambria Heights (2-3) travels to United today.
BOYS
HOMER-CENTER 50, APOLLO-RIDGE 37: Jake Mull poured in a game-high 21 points, but it wasn’t enough for Apollo-Ridge as the Vikings fell to Homer-Center in a non-conference game at the HomerDome.
The Wildcats’ Michael Krejocic hit 11 of his team-high 19 points in a 24-15 first half. Homer-Center extended its lead to 36-22 after the third quarter and were outscored 15-14 in the final eight minutes.
Krejocic netted the Wildcats’ lone 3 and went 4-for-6 from the line. Owen Saiani followed with eight points.
Homer-Center sank 17 of 20 free throw opportunities.
Mull had three 3s and five 2-point field goals. Adam Sproat added seven points, all coming in the fourth quarter.
Both teams play Wednesday. Apollo-Ridge visits Jeannette, and Homer-Center welcomes Portage.
PORTAGE 69, NORTH STAR 47: Four Mustangs reached double digits as Portage beat North Star in a non-conference game.
The Mustangs scored 17 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 34-22 halftime lead. Portage extended its advantage with a 26-point third quarter as part of a 35-25 second half.
Mason Kargo led the charge with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Luke Scarton, a 6-foot-6 senior, followed with 16 points, and Andrew Miko scored 15 points to go with nine boards. Bode Layo, a 6-3 sophomore, rounded out double-digit scoring for the Mustangs with 14 points.
North Star’s Andy Retassie collected 13 points.
Portage plays at Homer-Center on Wednesday.
DuBOIS 59, INDIANA 42: Maddox Bennett hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lift Dubois to a non-conference victory over Indiana.
Tyson Kennis scored 15 points and Cam Thompson added 11 points for the Beavers. In all, Dubois landed 11 3-pointers.
Indiana fell behind by 17 points at halftime and couldn’t recover. Gavin Homer scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the second half as the Indians outscored DuBois 33-30.
Indiana (2-3) plays host to Kiski Area today.