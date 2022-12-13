HS-basketball.png

Syd McCray posted a double-double and Apollo-Ridge stayed undefeated with a 60-34 win over Valley in a WPIAL non-section girls’ basketball game at home Monday.

McCray netted 12 of her game-high 18 points in a 32-24 first half by Apollo-Ridge (4-0). The Vikings held Valley to 10 points in the final 16 minutes while adding 28 of their own.

