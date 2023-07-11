Those wishing to draw a Pennsylvania elk tag this year must apply by Sunday.
While the odds are slim, such an opportunity makes the minimal investment of time and money worth the risk.
Pennsylvania uses a preference-point system with hunters obtaining a point each year they apply and do not draw. Each point allows a chance so those that have applied for the past 10 years will have their name in the hat 10 times.
Our state offers some record-class bulls and a healthy herd population, allowing good chances at success for those drawn. Pennsylvania offers an archery season, regular season and late season, allowing applicants to apply for each season or all three depending on their budget and desire. With the demand for elk hunts, the cost for western state tags has increased rapidly, with many agencies now charging close to a thousand dollars, making the Pennsylvania tags a bargain.
Licenses will be drawn live at the annual Elk Expo to be held at the end of the month. The annual Elk Expo is held on the grounds of the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. The expo will offer exhibits, seminars, antler scoring experts, a presentation by a Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist, calling contests and more than 100 vendors. There will be entertainment, food, souvenirs and a good time for the whole family. Other featured programs include the elk tag drawing, Keystone Elk Country Alliance bull tag raffle, live music and more.
Recent rains have allowed for increased stream flow and impoundment levels, giving anglers and boaters better conditions. The vegetation in the county appears to have responded well to the precipitation, which will benefit the wildlife.
- While running my pack of beagles over the weekend I wished I had brought a container for berries as they were abundant and beginning to ripen. Berry picking is an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors while obtaining a delicious fruit. Bears are fond of the berries as well, and those foraging would be wise to announce their presence and talk to themselves as they pick. Hunting with a partner is good practice, although I was often told growing up that if you wait around for others to go hunting, you rarely will go.
- Venomous snake permit holders are on the prowl with the majority searching for rattlesnakes. A permit is required in addition to your fishing license and is available at license sales agents. The permit allows the harvest of one male rattlesnake over 42 inches or a copperhead of any size. The majority of hunters practice catch-and-release, rarely harvesting one unless it is of exceptional condition. Snakes with damaged rattles or shedding their skin are often given a free pass so that the hunt can continue.
As is often the case, the people that care most about a species are the same that pursue it. Rattlesnakes offer little risk to us as humans and would rather sneak away than strike. Sadly, a mentality exists that the only good snake is a dead one and uninformed individuals will kill them for spite regardless of the species. A few of my friends are serious about searching for rattlers, and despite their enthusiasm, I have yet to tempt fate.
Snake season runs through the month of July, allowing a unique opportunity to get outdoors, although specific equipment is needed for the safety of hunters and snakes alike.
- An approaching solar storm is predicted to make the aurora borealis visible in our area on Wednesday and Thursday. Commonly referred to as the northern lights, the spectacle is a natural light show with shades of color from green to purple. Light pollution caused by humans makes seeing the starry skies difficult and one must travel to a dark area with a clear view of the northern sky.
The weather forecast is questionable as to the clarity of the sky. However, if conditions allow, this spectacle is far more impressive than any fireworks show and worth staying up for. Normally, the best times locally to see the northern lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
