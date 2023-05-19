Indiana is a hockey town.
We have an indoor arena with two ice rinks. There are youth leagues and adult leagues, a flourishing high school program and a dominant college club team, and at one time there was a minor league hockey team based here.
It’s because of Sam Kelly.
He was the driving force behind the sport’s steady growth in Indiana in the 1980s and its mentoring presence as it became a part of the town’s fabric in the 1990s. When a puck is dropped on the ice in Indiana, you can bet somehow, Sam Kelly had a part in it happening. His love for the game is a passion that stands today as the legacy of his life’s work.
On Sunday, Kelly will be inducted posthumously into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, an honor probably long overdue. Considering the influence he has had on all the hockey being played –– still today –– in Indiana, Kelly’s selection is a no-brainer.
His wife, Marianne, and sons Sam and Nicholas will attend the banquet at Indiana Country Club, and Marianne will speak for the Kelly family. Sam Kelly died 38 months ago, on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, but Marianne knows how he would feel about the honor if cancer hadn’t cut his life short.
“He would be immensely happy,” she said. “But it wasn’t something that he felt was owed to him. That’s not how he was.”
He was generous, kind, patient, enthusiastic, determined and tenacious. When he got something in his mind, he went to work to make it happen –– and that’s a simplistic way to explain how Indiana has become a hockey town.
“If you had to give one guy credit for having hockey in Indiana, it’s Sam,” Harry Spielman, who coached alongside Kelly for several years, told the Gazette in 2020 upon Kelly’s death. “We probably never would have had hockey if not for Sam.”
But what’s remarkable about it all isn’t what Kelly did, it’s how he did it.
“He was never the focus of anything he did,” Marianne said. “It was the kids. It was the teams. It was the rink. It was the sport. But it was never him.”
IT STARTED with an ad in the paper. Well, many of them.
When Kelly was managing the rink at Mack Park, he started placing frequent advertisements, as early as the fall of 1983, in The Indiana Gazette for kids to learn to play ice hockey –– $60 for 14 lessons –– and for adult open hockey ice time, on Monday nights from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Word began to spread, and every winter more and more people picked up hockey sticks for the first time. Soon teams were formed, and those teams joined leagues and Kelly was at the helm of a hockey boom in the area.
“He was such a driving force and was so engaging and had this larger-than-life personality that he drew people in,” Marianne said. “Hockey was something new for Indiana. It was outside the norm. He just had a way with people that they responded to and so they wanted to be a part of hockey.”
It took years to get things moving, but eventually, interest grew and by 1988 there were a handful of Indiana teams traveling all over western Pennsylvania to play games and practice because they had no home ice: The Mack Park rink was not built for hockey and was only about two-thirds the size needed for actual games.
Indiana High School established a club hockey team, with Kelly as the coach, and it began playing in 1992. Home games were at the Belmont Complex in West Kittanning. IUP, too, had a club team, also with Kelly at the helm, and it needed a better home base if it was to grow.
Kelly knew that for the sport to really flourish, a real hockey arena needed to be built.
“There should be a War Memorial-type complex here,” Kelly told the Gazette in 1988, referring to the arena in Johnstown. “There’s no reason that Indiana, with the size it is, and with IUP here, can’t have something like that.”
Eight years later, what’s now S&T Bank Arena in White Township, opened, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Hockey was growing in Indiana, and it needed a hub for the action. The arena, which a lot of people had a hand in getting built, has become a beehive of activity during the winter months, with teams from all age groups playing the sport Kelly loved so much.
“For Sam, it was more about being among like-minded people and helping them achieve their own personal greatness than anything else,” Marianne said. “He built that whole foundation of people who love the sport and continue to carry it forward.”
MARIANNE ISN’T SURE how her husband developed such a love for hockey or why he decided his hometown needed the sport. Those things happened before they met at a house party in late 1983 when she was a student at IUP.
Her roommate worked at the Mack Park Ice Rink teaching skating lessons, and she kept talking about the guy who ran the place and how goofy he was. When Marianne and her roommate hosted a party at the end of the fall 1983 semester, her roommate invited some of her co-workers, including that goofy guy named Sam.
Marianne still remembers the spot she was standing in their rental house, in the transition between the living room and the dining room, where she first saw the supposed goofy guy.
“We met that night,” she said, “and I remember that I thought he wasn’t that goofy at all.”
Friends at first, they met up again in February, on Marianne’s 21st birthday, at Caleco’s College Pub, a bar on Philadelphia Street. Sam asked her out, she said yes, and they began dating.
When Sam succumbed to cancer in 2020, they had been married for 35 years. In those three-plus decades, Marianne never questioned why her husband loved hockey so much or why he wanted to promote it like he did. She didn’t have to.
“Watching him do his craft was an amazing thing,” she said. “I would see him with kids, from the littlest ones up through college ones, seeing that look on their faces when they were in rapt attention, knowing he loved it so very much. I always wanted to support him in that.”
SUPPORTING SAM meant not seeing him a lot during hockey season. Coaching Indiana and IUP at the same time and doing it when neither team had a home rink put a lot of miles on the family car.
Marianne used to joke with Sam that when he got home from a game, she couldn’t tell whether his team had won or lost.
“If they lost he was upset because they lost,” she said. “If they won, he’d be upset about what went wrong.”
The teams that Kelly coached won a lot more games than they lost. His Indiana High teams went a combined 110-56-16 with him on the bench. IUP’s club team, which often played, and beat, big-name Division I schools, went 406-227-51 from 1988 to 2006.
“It’s not like he was born with a hockey stick in his hand,” Marianne said. “He was born with a coaching manual in his back pocket. He learned early on that this was something he was good at, and he loved to do it.”
His passion for hockey was passed on. Nearly every coach who has worked with the high school or IUP team has some connection to Kelly. And the teams are still winning. This season, Indiana High went 12-7-1 in PIHL action, and IUP’s Division I team went 24-6.
“His whole heart was in the game,” Indiana High School coach Jordan Haines told the Gazette in 2020, “and he wasn’t just the coach of the high school program, he had the youth program, the learn-to-skate, IUP and the Keystone Games, and he never wanted any recognition for any of that. … He just had this passion and love for the game, and he wanted to grow the game, and he wanted it to be in Indiana.”
COME SUNDAY, when Kelly takes his rightful place in the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, stories will be shared, and some tears are likely to be shed. They say time heals all wounds, but for Marianne and her boys, grieving the loss of their husband, best friend and father has been a slow process.
“It was hard on all of us, especially on our boys,” Marianne said. “It was hard for me to lose my husband of 35 years, but also sad knowing our sons will go through the rest of their lives without their father. But we still talk about him a lot. Nothing about him has faded.”
Sam Kelly’s life’s work will be honored Sunday, and that will make it seem like he’s not gone. Former players, colleagues and friends who either helped Sam bring hockey to Indiana or benefited directly from it will probably be there and eager to share their memories of the man who means so much to them –– and this town.
A few years before Marianne lost Sam, she talked to him about the Hall of Fame. She put together some information to nominate him, and he was happy to be in the conversation. Now, the honor will be his.
“He had a great comfort with the idea that it was part of the full circle of his career,” Marianne said. “It meant the world to him to think about being honored by the Hall of Fame in the town he spent so much time in.”
It’s a town that owes Kelly a lot more than he could have ever owed it. Maybe that’s because now, some 40 years after he began teaching the fundamentals of hockey on a rink too small, Sam Kelly’s goal has been achieved.
Indiana is a hockey town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.