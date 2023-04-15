Area athlete have good showing in Latrobe

LATROBE—The local contingent might have been small Friday, but they made their presence felt at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Track and Field Invitational at Memorial Stadium.
Three area athletes and one relay team won their events, and nine athletes in total earned individual medals with top-six finishes.
The lone event winner on the girls’ side, Homer-Center senior Justley Sharp won the discus with a throw of 145 feet, 0 inches. She also claimed second place in the shot put (44-1).
In the boys’ competition meanwhile, Indiana’s Jonathan Berzonsky was part of two first-place finishes. He came from behind to win the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2:01.18, and he also ran the anchor leg on the Indians’ winning 1,600-meter relay in the final event of the meet.
Berzonsky’s teammate and fellow senior, Charlie Weber, won the pole vault by clearing a personal-best height of 14-3.
Never one to be fully satisfied with her results, Sharp lamented her performance despite coming away with a first-place medal in her strongest event, especially after throwing a 148-5 at the Igloo Invitational in Altoona two weeks earlier.
“I had an OK day,” she said. “I threw well enough that I’m satisfied with today, but I definitely think there’s more there and I think we can definitely hit it harder. … I’m always the type of person that thinks I should be doing better than what I am, no matter what it is.”
Conversely, Indiana’s Weber simply wanted to win in his first invitational of the season, regardless of height.
“I wanted to win, and that was my goal at the end of the day,” Weber said. “I didn’t care what height it was. I wanted to win, and clearing 14-3 was just an added bonus.”
Berzonsky was sitting in third place with 200 meters to go in the 800 before turning on the jets and speeding away for the win. And he did something similar in the relay, which he said meant more than the individual win.
Although he never trailed in his leg of the relay, the runner behind Berzonsky came close to passing him, but he shifted into another gear once again and made sure the Indians won the relay for the second straight year at this meet.
“It hurt more, but it felt better because I really love the team,” he said. “It’s what keeps me out here. … The individual (win) is fun and all, but it’s the team. It’s everything.”
Indiana’s relay team also featured Jacob Gill, Jacob Killeen and Will Berzonsky. Gill also earned an individual medal with a fourth-place finish in the 400 dash (52.54).
In addition to Sharp and Jonathan Berzonsky, River Valley’s Emily Jackson was the other local athlete to claim two medals. She placed third in the shot put (37-4) and fifth in the discus.
Indiana’s Levi Porter was second in the triple jump (41-6½), Stanford Webb was third in the boys’ long jump (19-9), Ben Cochran was fourth in the shot put (47-7½), and Kathryn Kovalchick took fourth in the girls’ javelin (107-2).
