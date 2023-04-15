Area athlete have good showing in Latrobe

Stanford Webb, of Indiana, placed third in the long jump at the Wildcat Track and Field Invitational at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe on Friday.

 Mirza Zukic/Gazette

LATROBE—The local contingent might have been small Friday, but they made their presence felt at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Track and Field Invitational at Memorial Stadium.

Three area athletes and one relay team won their events, and nine athletes in total earned individual medals with top-six finishes.

Tags