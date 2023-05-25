Indiana to play Montour at W&J
Indiana will play Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball concolation game on Wednesday, May 31, at Rose Memorial Park at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington.
Indiana (15-8), the seventh seed, fell into the consolation bracket with a 7-5 loss to 14th-seeded Hopewell in the semifinals on Tuesday. Top-seeded Montour (19-4) lost to fifth-seeded Latrobe (17-6), 10-7.
The game is being played to determine placement in the PIAA tournament bracket. Four teams from WPIAL Class 4A qualify for the state tournament.
The state tournament begins Monday, June 5. Indiana will play either the District 3 champion or District 10 champion.
Latrobe and Montour play for the WPIAL title Tuesday at Wild Things Park in Washington.
S.W. Jack wins Youth Legion opener
S.W. Jack opened the Indiana County Youth Legion baseball season with a 9-1 win over Brookville Fireman’s Club on Wednesday.
The Drillers broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the third inning and scored four more over the fifth and sixth innings.
Ethan Shank, Caden Force and Jamison Miller each banged out two hits for S.W. Jack. Shank doubled, scored three runs and drove in two, and Luke Rowe was credited with two RBIs.
Sully Van Hoose posted the win and combined with Force and Rowe on a three-hitter.
Both teams play Thursday. S.W. Jack travels to Blairsville to play Kovacik Insurance, and Brookville visits Young Township.
United slates basketball camp for boys, girls
ARMAGH — The United boys’ basketball program will hold a youth camp on June 7 to 9 at the high school.
The camp is open to boys and girls entering grades 3 to 8. Grades 3 to 5 go from 9 to 11:45 a.m. followed by grades 6 to 8 at 12:15 to 3 p.m. United varsity players and coaches will offer instruction.
The cost is $35.
For information, email coach Matt Rodkey at mrodkey@unitedsd.net or call (724) 541-0738.
