Saiani, Wildcats get hot against Claysburg
CLAYSBURG — Owen Saiani posted five 3-point field goals in the second half to spark ninth-seeded Homer-Center’s 55-49 comeback victory over No. 8 Claysburg-Kimmel in the first round of District 6 Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs Monday.
The Wildcats led by one after eight minutes, but the Bulldogs’ Brayden Haney unloaded 14 of Claysburg’s 17 second-quarter points to take a 28-19 lead into halftime.
Saiana hit a pair of 3s in the third quarter as Homer-Center came within two points at 39-37. The 5-foot-10 junior guard posted another 3 to kick off the fourth quarter, added five more points and drained his fifth 3-pointer with two minutes left on the clock to give the Wildcats a 50-47 lead they wouldn’t give up.
Homer-Center’s Angelo Alexander kept the Bulldogs behind by a basket by hitting a free throw with 46 seconds left to make it 51-49, and the Wildcats forced turnovers on the last two meaningful possessions of the game, which led to Nash Budner making 3 of 4 free throws in the final 16 seconds to seal the win.
Saiana finished with 23 points, while Alexander chipped in 12 for the Wildcats.
Haney led all scorers with 25 points, including four 3s.
Homer-Center (5-17) travels to top-seeded United on Wednesday to face the Heritage Conference champion in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats fell to the Lions twice during the regular season, 74-45 at home on Dec. 20 and 72-36 on the road on Jan. 20.
Stingers rally in fourth quarter to advance
GLENDALE — Marion Center staged a fourth-quarter rally to advance in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs Monday.
Marion Center scored a 57-48 victory over Glendale and advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals to play at second-seeded Portage (17-6).
The Stingers trailed most of the game before staging their rally and taking control over the final two minutes. The 10th-seeded Stingers outscored the seventh seed 26-12 in the fourth quarter and improved to 13-10. Marion Center knocked off Portage, 59-57, on Jan. 13.
Lydia Miller spurred the Stingers’ comeback by scoring 18 of her game-high 23 points in the second half.
Huey sweeps two events at indoor meet
EDINBORO — Indiana’s Abbie Huey won two events, including one in school-record time, at Tri State Track and Field Coaches Association indoor championship meet at Edinboro on Saturday.
Huey, a senior, won the 200 meters with a school-record time of 25.21 seconds and took the 400 with a time of 57.36.
On the boys’ side, Charlie Weber picked up a second-place medal in the pole vault with a jump 13 feet, 6 inches. Jacob Gill earned a sixth-place medal with his time of 53.22 in the 400.
In the relays, Indiana’s teams placed in both 4x400 events. The girls’ team of Huey, Kate Mill, Addie Fry and Eve Kuzneski took fifth place with a time of 4:16.65, and the boys’ team of Gill, Jon Berzonsky, Will Berzonsky and Jacob Killeen finished seventh with a time of 3:40.22.
Huey and Weber will compete in the indoor state meet at Penn State on Sunday.