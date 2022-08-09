Matava wins
Chestnut Ridge title
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Brock Matava won his third Chestnut Ridge Golf Course club championship on Sunday.
Matava carded a 3-under-par 68 in the first round and a 1-over 72 in the second for a two-round total of 140. He won by three strokes over Cody Trabert and five over Ian Helsel. Chris Matava, Brock’s father and a former club champion, also shot a 145.
Brent Bloom (75-76—151) took the first flight and was followed by Nate Wilden (76-77—153) and Jason Buggey (75-79—154).
The second flight went to Bobby Delcoco (81-78—159). He was followed by Joel Bowers (84-76—160), Frank Shurina (81-81—162), Joe Rethi (82-81—163) and Bob Ciranni (82-81—163).
Doug McNulty (90-78—168) took the third flight and was followed by Chris Sisitki (89-82—171), Ron Lopresti (92-85—177) and David Kensey (88-89—177).
Robert Bailey (93-80—173) won the fourth flight and was followed by Tony Piccolini (94-88—182) and Gary Falcone (94-91—185).
Bob’s Pizza
opens with win
Bob’s Pizza opened the Indiana Over-40 League baseball season with a 7-3 win over Bowman Land Surveying at the White Township Recreation Complex on Sunday.
Tom Betts and Mike Zimmerman each singled twice and Jamie Boyer singled and doubled for Bob’s Pizza, which finished with 13 hits.
Dave Fairman pitched four innings and picked up the win.
For Bowman’s, Mark Matko hit a home run and John Janick and Jim Twigg each had two hits.
Tryouts set for
Indiana girls’ soccer
Indiana High School female students in grades 9 to 12 are invited to try out for the girls’ soccer team.
Tryouts will be held Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15 and 16, from 8 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the high school fields.
An updated sports physical is required to play.
For information, contact coach Nicola Smith at nico lajsmith2015@gmail.com.
PIAA volleyball meeting set tonight
The PIAA District 6 Volleyball Officials mandatory rules interpretation meeting will be held today at 7 p.m. at Homer-Center High School.
For information, contact Bob Thompson at (412) 289-7164.
Sportsmen schedule
Youth Field Day
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — The Indiana County Sportsmen for Youth will hold its annual Youth Field Day on Saturday at the Burrell Township Rod and Gun Club.
Events include .22 rilfe, shotgun, archery, muzzleloading, beagle hunting dogs, first aid, turkey patterning, fly-fishing and kayaking.
Participants must be between the ages of 8 and 16 and accompanied by an adult. There is no fee, and lunch is provided.
To register, visit the ICSFY Facebook page. For information, contact Paul at (724) 354-2635.
The club is located at 404 Divinney Hollow Road, Black Lick.