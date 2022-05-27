Marion Center exits District 6 softball playoffs
THREE SPRINGS — Marion Center bowed out of the District 6 Class 2A softball playoffs with a 10-0 loss in five innings to Southern Huntingdon on Thursday.
Southern Huntingdon advanced to face Claysburg-Kimmel in the district championship game, and both teams earned berths in the state tournament. Southern Huntingdon, the top seed at 19-3, faced Claysburg-Kimmel, the second seed at 15-3, on Wednesday at St. Francis University.
Marion Center closed its season at 14-6. The Stingers were seeded fourth in the tournament and opened with a 15-4 win over West Shamokin.
Marion Center wins; S.W. Jack rebounds
Marion Center grabbed a big lead and held off S.W. Jack, 9-6, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Kaden Detwiler pitched 51/3 inning, striking out nine and walking six and allowing one run and four hits.
Carter Smith and Cam Rising each had two hits for Marion Center (3-0). AJ Chambers scored three runs and had two RBIs, and Detwiler added two RBIs.
S.W. Jack (1-1) scored five times in the sixth after falling behind 7-1.
Marion Center pitchers yielded only three hits but allowed nine walks, and S.W. Jack committed six errors and gave up six walks.
S.W. Jack bounced back with a 11-1 win over Kovacik Insurance on Thursday.
The Drillers scored early and often, taking an 8-0 lead after two innings. Tristan Redinger tripled in a run during the early onslaught. Trevor Smith, Redinger and Derek Miller drove in runs in the second.
Landon Kodman posted the win, pitching three shutout innings and allowing only one hit. He struck out two and walked one.
Redinger, Miller, Smith and Mason Raglani each had two hits for S.W. Jack. Redinger doubled and tripled, and Kodman and Smith each doubled.
Homer City Bears cruise to victory
HOMER CITY — The Homer City Bears scored an 11-1 win over Young Township in an Indiana County youth Legion baseball game that was shortened to five innings Wednesday.
Braden Dunn went 3-for-4 with two runs scored an RBI for Homer City. Matthew Zerfoss had two hits, and Noah Turk drove in two runs. Turk and Brayden each doubled, and Reese Wagner tripled.
Dunn pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the win. He struck out eight and walked two.