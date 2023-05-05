Wildcats sweep pair from West Shamokin
CENTER TOWNSHIP — After a week of rain, Homer-Center returned to the baseball field and swept West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference doubleheader, 6-0 and 5-3, at home Thursday.
Michael Krejocic tossed a two-hit shutout and fanned 10 in a complete-game effort in the opener. Niko Buffone suffered the loss, also pitching a full seven innings.
“It was just nice to get to play with all the rain we’ve been having,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “Both teams were a little slow out the gate, but we got into it. Krejocic was strong, dominant. It was probably the best performance of his high school career. It’s not too often you see a complete game with pitch counts. Both pitchers just did really well.”
Krejocic smacked a double and single, while Owen Saiani had two hits and drove in two runs for the Wildcats. Braden Dunn stroked two hits, including a double, and Brayden Rado added a pair of singles in a 10-hit brigade.
Max Long and Ben McConnell each singled for the Wolves.
Game 2 proved a much tighter matchup.
West Shamokin banged out nine hits but couldn’t catch up to Homer-Center’s early run production.
The Wildcats scored on Caleb Palmer’s groundout and an error in the first for the 2-0 lead and added a run in each of the next three innings. The Wolves scored twice in the top of the fourth inning to make it 4-3 before the Wildcats scored for the third straight inning.
“Defensively, we struggled early,” Bauer said. “We let them get back into the game. But we turned three double plays in Game 2. It helped get us out of some jams.”
Homer-Center was held to four hits, with Krejocic, Dunn, Rado and Noah Turk all singling.
Buffone and Josh Kunkle had two hits apiece for West Shamokin.
Palmer allowed seven hits and three runs in 32/3 innings for the win.
Max Long took the loss, striking out six and giving up five runs on four hits in five innings.
Homer-Center (12-5 overall, 7-4 conference) plays at Marion Center on Saturday. West Shamokin (3-12, 3-8) travels to River Valley on Monday.
Apollo-Ridge falls in 10 innings
BRENTWOOD — Apollo-Ridge fell to Brentwood, 6-5, in 10 innings in a WPIAL Section 3-AA game on the road Thursday.
After trailing 5-3 after four innings, the Vikings scored a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to knot the game at 5 apiece. The Spartans (3-9) scored a run in the bottom of the 10th to pull out the win.
Brandon Butler cranked out three this, including a home run, for three RBIs and stole four bases to lead Apollo-Ridge. Colin Saxion, David Bankosh and Jacob Fairbanks all had two hits apiece with Bankosh and Fairbanks doubling.
Fairbanks suffered the loss, striking out three and allowing a run on six hits in 42/3 innings.
Apollo-Ridge (3-11 overall, 1-8 section) visits Highlands on Monday.
Piper, Foust lead Ligonier Valley
DERRY — Cheyenne Piper and Sydnee Foust combined to strike out 14 batters as Ligonier Valley defeated Derry, 6-1, in a WPIAL non-section road game Thursday.
Foust and Piper also led the Rams at the plate with two hits apiece. Foust doubled twice and scored two runs, while Piper hit a home run, collected two RBIs and had three runs scored. Peyton LaVale and Abigail Springer each singled, and Zoe Plummer and Kenzlee Machak drove in a run apiece.
Sophia Doherty doubled and homered to lead Derry (2-10).
Piper earned the win. Maizie Legge took the loss.
Ligonier Valley (7-5 overall, 5-4 section) plays host to Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Indiana rolls past Hempfield in lacrosse
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Indiana shot past Hempfield, 20-1, in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ lacrosse game Wednesday.
Kate Lehman fired in seven goals to lead Indiana. Kyla Weaver added four, Caroline Albert chipped in three and Tess Kuzneski and Brynlee Schawl scored two goals apiece. Ava Elliott and Addie Lockard tacked on one goal apiece.
Lelise Allison led the defense by picking up four ground balls.
Anna Buterbaugh had four saves in goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 13-2.
Indiana, 10-4 overall and 10-2 in section play, travels to Norwin on Monday.
