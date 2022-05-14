River Valley wins going into title game
BERLIN — River Valley’s Tori Foust hit two home runs and delivered seven RBIs, and Hannah Foust struck out five to power the Panthers past Berlin, 12-2, in a non-conference softball game Friday.
Berlin matched River Valley’s two first-inning runs, but couldn’t contain the Panthers after that. After scoring four runs on three hits in the second inning, Tori Foust hit her first home run, a three-run shot, to put River Valley ahead 9-2. She added a one-out, three-run blow in the fifth to give the Panthers a 12-2 lead and their seventh straight victory. Foust also scored four runs.
Isabel Pynos hit two singles, scored two runs and drove in another, and Brin Gardner scored twice.
Hannah Foust earned the victory and didn’t allow a run or hit, after allowing two of each in the first inning.
Saddie Snyder suffered the loss for Berlin.
River Valley (13-3) will play Cambria Heights for the Heritage Conference title on Wednesday at the South Recreational Complex in Northern Cambria.
West Shamokin holds off Indiana
NuMINE — Maddie McConnell staved off a sixth-inning rally and Haleigh Newell swatted two doubles among three to give West Shamokin a 5-3 victory over Indiana in a non-conference softball game Friday.
West Shamokin scored two first-inning runs and added a solo run in the second and fifth inning, climbing out to a 4-1 lead. Indiana put together a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, but McConnell settled in, giving the Wolves’ four wins in five games to close out the regular season.
McConnell added two hits and a run scored and struck out five across seven innings for the victory. Lexie Young provided two RBIs.
Indiana’s Tori Manzek collected three hits, including a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Ashlynn Winslow also hit a double and scored a run.
Addie Stossel pitched the final four innings and suffered the loss.
Indiana (3-9, 3-13) plays host to Marion Center on Monday. West Shamokin (10-5) plays in the District 6 playoffs, but pairings have not been announced.
Indiana wins regular-season finale
Garrison Dougherty carried Indiana with the bat and the mound, slugging a pair of doubles and tossing two innings in a 12-2 mercy-rule victory over Derry in a WPIAL non-section baseball Friday.
Dougherty doubled in two runs during Indiana’s four-run first inning and plated two more on his second double an inning later as part of a six-run frame.
Ben Ryan and Gavin Homer were each 3-for-4. Ryan tripled and drove in three runs, and Homer scored two runs and drove in two.
Dougherty allowed two hits and struck out two during two innings to earn the victory. Greg Minnick followed with three innings of effective relief, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two.
The Trojans’ five hits were all singles. Colin Bush provided Derry’s only RBI, and Brayden Mickinac and Brady Angus scored runs.
Indiana finished the regular season at 11-7 overall and 6-4 in Section 1. The Indians open the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Wednesday against Blackhawk at Seneca Valley High School.
United wins with championship game next
McKEESPORT — United’s offense jumped on South Allegheny early, scoring five in the first inning and three in the third, and Brad Felix pitched through a fifth-inning scare to secure an 8-4 victory, the Lions’ sixth win in seven games in a non-conference baseball game Friday.
Caden McCully provided the big hit in the first inning with a two-run triple. Aidan Strong added a two-out single, scoring Felix and Joe Marino. Marino drove in two runs in the third inning with a double, and after advancing to third on a throwing error, stole home to extend the Lions’ lead to 8-0.
Ben Tomb hit a first-inning double and was the only United player with multiple hits.
Felix hit his 100-pitch maximum in the seventh inning, allowing two earned runs and striking out three to earn the victory. Zach Travis pitched a clean two-thirds of an inning.
United (10-5) will play undefeated Marion Center for the Heritage Conference championship on Monday in Homer City.
Blacklick Valley blanks Purchase Line
NANTY GLO — Blacklick Valley broke open a tightly contested game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and four more in the sixth, taking down Purchase Line, 10-0, in a non-conference baseball game Friday.
Red Dragons starter Mason Gearhart hit trouble in the fifth inning when the Vikings added four runs on five hits to push the lead to 6-0. They extended the lead in the sixth, adding four more on three hits.
Blacklick Valley’s Connor Kaschalk was 2-for-4, scored two runs and drove in four RBIs for the host. Logan Kaschalk, Cody Williams and Ashton Younkin added two hits.
Connor Kaschalk dominated on the mound, striking out seven over six innings.
Travis Keister and Zachary Wickens each singled for Purchase Line.
Gearhart took the loss.
Purchase Line (2-12) will play a doubleheader Monday at Cambria Heights.