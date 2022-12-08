Indiana swimmers open with victory
Indiana opened a new season under first-year coach Sarah Brown and swept a WPIAL non-section swim meet with Armstrong on Tuesday at IUP’s Memorial Field House.
The Indiana boys scored a 136-31 win, and the girls chalked up a 125-54 victory.
A trio of freshmen scored victories in the girls’ meet. Sydney Anderson came out strong with a win in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle, Maddy Bauer captured a win in the 100 backstroke, and Morgan Grove took the 100 butterfly. Ellie Speer, a sophomore, won the 100 breaststroke.
Preston Kessler, a sophomore and returning state champion, paced the boys with wins in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Joey Margita, also a sophomore, won the 100 butterfly. Alex Bauer, a junior captain and returning state medalist, won the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle.
Grove and Matthew Blystone also won the girls’ and boys’ diving competition, respectively.
Norwin rallies past Indiana on ice
DELMONT — Indiana scored the first three goals of the game and then gave up five unanswered in a 5-3 loss to Norwin in a PIHL Varsity A Blue Division hockey game at Palmer Imaging Arena on Tuesday.
Landin Wilson scored unassisted at even strength and on the power play off Gabe Nettleton’s assists, and Nettleton sandwiched a shorthanded goal between those two as Indiana (4-5) grabbed a 3-0 lead.
Norwin (9-1) rallied, scoring four times at even strength and once on the power play.
The Knights scored twice in the second period to pull within 3-2, tied the game with only a couple minutes remaining and took the lead 53 seconds later. The fifth goal came with the net empty.
Luke Rowe played in goal and made 19 saves for Indiana. Norwin’s Owen Burmeister made 18 saves.
Indiana plays at Shaler this evening.
Indiana trio scores falls in opener
Indiana scored three falls in a 60-18 loss to Butler in a WPIAL non-section wrestling match Wednesday.
Indiana’s Nico Fanella, a sophomore, scored a first-period fall in 1:45 over Leo Iarrapino at 121 pounds.
Carter Putt followed in the next match at 127 with a fall in 1:53 over Kelley Schaukowitsch.
Will Turner picked up the final win at 152 with a pin in 1:51 of Dawson Davis.
Indiana wrestles at Armstrong this evening.
Jones scores fall for Cambria Heights
EVERETT — All five contested matches were decided by fall in Everett’s 60-6 win over Cambria Heights in a non-conference wrestling match Tuesday.
Hunter Jones scored Cambria Heights’ only victory by pinning Spencer Shaw in 1 minutes, 21 seconds.
