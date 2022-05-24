Colts rally but come up short
ALEXANDRIA — Northern Cambria rallied to stay alive but gave the opportunity right back in a 5-4 loss to Juniata Valley in the District 6 Class 2A softball playoffs Monday.
Northern Cambria, the sixth seed, wiped out a 2-1 deficit by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but third-seeded Juniata Valley matched that output in the bottom of the inning and pulled out the win. The Hornets scored all three runs with two outs and one runner on following a double. An intentional walk, an error on a play that would have ended the game and two consecutive singles doomed the Colts.
All three Northern Cambria runs in the seventh were unearned following a pair of errors.
Northern Cambria outhit the Hornets, 8-6, and Juniata Valley committed four errors to the Colts four. The Hornets also drew five walks, and Juniata Valley’s Megan Belinda walked none.
Jensen Wiewiora had four of Northern Cambria hits. Jessica Krug had two, including a double.
Krug suffered the loss.
Northern Cambria closed its season at 11-7. Juniata Valley (13-4) advanced to play at second-seeded Claysburg Kimmell (14-3), which scored an 8-3 win over West Branch on Monday.
Marion Center (14-5), the fourth seed, plays at top-seeded Southern Huntingdon (18-3) in the other semifinal.
River Valley exits softball playoffs
WESTMONT — River Valley bowed out of the District 6 Class 3A softball palyoffs with an 11-1 loss to Westmont Hilltop in the quarterfinals on Monday.
Westmont Hilltop (16-2), the second seed, scored eight runs in the first three innings against the seventh-seeded Panthers, who closed their season at 13-4.
The Hilltoppers advanced to the semifinals to face Cambria Heights (17-1), the Heritage Conference champion and third seed, at home Thursday. Bald Eagle Area (12-4), the fourth seed, visits top-seeded Central (18-2) in the other semifinal.
New ICL team splits on opening day
NEW KENSINGTON — New Kensington made its debut in the Indiana County League by splitting a pair of close games with the defending champion Sunday on the opening day of the season.
The new team in the five-team league scored a 5-4 victory in its opening game at home, and Blairsville scored a 4-3 win in the second game.
Matt Hogue posted the win for the Colts in Game 2, striking out nine and walking three. He scattered eight hits in six innings before giving way to Ben Doak, who registered the save while striking out two and walking one.
The Colts won despite getting only two hits. Branson Auckerman drove in a run in the first inning with a sacrifice fly following two walks and a sacrifice bunt.
Dave Doak doubled in a run in the third following an error and walk, and Max Wilson singled in a run.
The Colts broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth by capitalizing on a walk, an error and a fielder’s choice.
In the opener, Ben Doak and Joe Culler each had two of Blairsville’s six hits.
Blairsville plays at Blacklick Valley today. New Kensington welcomes Apollo on Thursday.
Apollo scores win over Blacklick
REVLOC — Apollo needed eight innings to take the second game of a doubleheader over Blacklick Valley, 7-2, in an Indiana County League baseball game Sunday.
Apollo scored twice in the eighth inning after Blacklick Valley scored once in the seventh to force the extra frame.
Paul Rice and Duncan Sharrow each had two of Apollo’s 11 hits. James Rice and Garret Polka each doubled. Paul Rice, Reise Matson and Sharrow each had two RBIs.
Polka posted the win in relief of Joe Rice. Polka pitched the final 12/3 innings, striking out two and walking one.
Both teams play today. Apollo plays host to West Lebanon, and Blacklick Valley welcomes Blairsville.
Youth Legion teams score victories
Kadin Homer threw a five-inning one-hitter in a Kovacik Insurance’s 10-0 win over Homer City in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Monday.
Homer struck out 10 and did not issue a walk. The Drillers played a clean game behind him with no errors.
Rocco Cosentino, Homer and Tristan Redinger each had two hits for S.W. Jack. Redinger tripled and doubled and drove in three runs.
In other games Monday, Gavin Burkhart cranked out four hits and Sam Yanits had three in Kovacik Insurance’s 11-1 win over Young Township; and Marion Center finished off S&T Bank with four late runs in a 7-2 victory in which Alex Stewart picked up the win.