Marion Center’s Cornetto leads area wrestlers
ALVERTON — United finished fourth, River Valley 10th and Marion Center 12th at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic wrestling tournament, a 32-team event held Tuesday and Wednesday.
Marion Center, however, was the only team among the trio to come out with an individual champion. Liam Cornetto won the title at 145 pounds
Cornetto finished 5-0 with one fall and four decisions. In the semifinals, he won a redemption match against Mount Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo, who kept the senior out of last year’s state tournament by scoring a 2-1 victory at the Southwest Regional tournament. This time, Cornetto emerged with a 2-1 victory in overtime.
That sent Cornetto to the finals, where he topped Beth-Center’s Tyler Debnar, 3-2. With the match tied at 2-2 in the third period, Cornetto recorded an escape for the decisive point.
Three Marion Center wrestlers reached the finals. Griffin Tinsman finished as the runner-up at 107 pounds. He scored a big win over Derry’s Anthony Mucci in the semifinals. Trailing 5-1 with a minute left in the match, Tinsman pulled out a 9-07 victory in overtime.
Tinsman lost to Butler’s Santino Sloboda, 8-4, in the final to end a 4-1 tournament.
Gage Heilbrun placed second at 152. He scored two pins and two decisions en route to the finals, where he lost to Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish, 7-1.
Marion Center’s Cam Stewart finished fifth at 133 pounds.
United’s Gideon Bracken reached the finals at 127 pounds, where he was pinned in 2:40 by McGuffey’s Lucas Barr. He scored two pins and two decision en route to the finals.
United’s Colton Henning (133) and Aiden Gallaher (160) each finished seventh.
River Valley’s Brad Miller (285) and Kaden Barnhart (152) each finished fourth, and Carson Flickinger (160) placed sixth.
Indiana sweeps swimming titles
IMPERIAL — Indiana won 10 events and swept the boys’ and girls’ titles at the West Allegheny Christmas Invitational swim meet on Thursday.
Alex Bauer and Preston Kessler each won two individual events to lead the boys’ effort, and Peyton Scott won two to lead the girls.
Bauer won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 1.30 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:00.74. Kessler, a sophomore and returning state champion, won the 100 butterfly in 51.22 and the 100 freestyle in 48.24.
Scott won the 200 individual medley in 2:14.23 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.89.
Sydney Anderson also scored an individual victory on the girls’ side, taking the 100 freestyle in 55.85.
Indiana also won the boys’ 200 freestyle (1:30.08) and 400 freestyle (3:26.37) relays. The 200 and 400 relay teams consisted of Joey Margita, Rey Nunez, Bauer and Kessler. Bauer is a junior and the other three are sophomores.
The Indiana girls took the 200 medley relay (1:56.47). Members of the team were Maddy Bauer, Scott, Emme Fry and Morgan Grove. Scott is a sophomore and the other three are freshmen.
The Indiana boys scored 374 points to top host West Allegheny (291) in a 16-team field, and the Indiana girls scored 342, 21 more than South Fayette.