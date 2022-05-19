Indiana falls in WPIAL baseball playoffs
HARMONY — Indiana allowed two big innings and lost to Blackhawk, 7-4, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoffs at Seneca Valley High School on Wednesday.
Indiana scored all five of its runs in the first two innings. Blackhawk took a 4-3 in the top of the second and trailed 5-4 before scoring three times in the sixth to regain the advantage.
Blackhawk scored four runs in the second off Indiana starter Gavin Homer, who struck out six and walked seven. Conner Geesey suffered the loss after pitching the final two innings.
Zach Tortorella led Indiana at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple three RBIs. Lincoln Trusal and Ben Ryan each had two hits, with Ryan driving in a run with a double.
Indiana closed its season at 11-8. Blackhawk improved to 12-7.
Ligonier Valley falls in pitchers’ duel
IRWIN — Bentworth topped Ligonier Valley, 1-0, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A softball playoffs Wednesday.
Bentworth’s Jaclyn Tarar held Ligonier Valley to two hits and one walk. She struck out four.
Ligonier Valley’s Cheyenne Piper yielded four hits, struck out 10 and walked none. The lone run scored followed two singles and an infield error in the third inning.
Ruby Wallace doubled for Ligonier Valley, which closed its season at 15-4.
Detwiler leads Marion Center
MARION CENTER — Kaden Detwiler led Marion Center on the mound and at the plate in a 12-5 win over Young Township in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Detwiler started and pitched three innings, recording all nine outs via strikeout. He also slammed a home run, doubled and singled, drove in three runs and scored three times.
Hunter Reichenbach pitched the final four innings and struck out seven.
Carter Smith also homered and doubled for Marion Center and drove in three runs. Cam Rising went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.