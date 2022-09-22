Indiana girls remain unbeaten
Indiana improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in WPIAL Section 1-AA with a 3-2 win over Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Indiana took two both doubles matches to power the win. Kate Lehman and Eve Kuzneski won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1, and Johanna Welch and Grace Cook followed suit at No. 2. Katarina Medvetz took the No. 3 singles match, 6-3, 6-4, for the deciding point.
Indiana plays host to Greensburg Salem today.
United sweeps meet
ARMAGH — United swept Penns Manor and Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference cross country meet Wednesday.
In the boys’ meet, United beat Cambria Heights, 21-38, and Penns Manor, 15-54. Cambria Heights topped Penns Manor, 16-47.
The Lions took the girls’ meet, 20-39 over Cambria Heights and 20-41 over Penns Manor. Penns Manor broke a 28-28 tie to top Cambria Heights.
Colton Henning paced the boys with a first-place time of 19 minutes, 32 seconds. He was followed by Matt Beaver in third (20:48), Garin Fischer in fourth (21:41), Dallas Pearce in sixth (2153), Hudson Ludwig in seventh (21:56), Noah Pisacik in eighth (23:20).
Cambria Heights’ Brock Eckenrode finished second in 20:22. Daniel Hock was fifth (21:43), Austin Bender was ninth (23:32), and Dakota Delatre was 10th (23:32).
United’s Sara Gornick led the way in the girls’ race with a time of 24:33. Sara Marshall was second in 24:40. They were followed by Chloe Stiles in fifth (26:27), Paiton Stiner in eighth (27:37) ad Sierra Oleksa in ninth (28:33).
Penns Manor’s Savanna Orner was third in 25:19, and Zoe Bowman was sixth (26:58).
Savannah Hoover led Cambria Heights in fourth (25:32). Zoe Adams in seventh (17:10) and Josie McMullen in 10th (28:40).
United swept the junior high meet, 21-36 over Cambria Heights and 20-39 over Penns Manor in the boys’ race and 24-35 over Cambria Heights and 15-49 over Penns Manor in the girls’ race. Penns Manor’s Trevor Cameron finished first in 10:04, and United’s Gideon Torres was three seconds behind in second.
River Valley scores narrow wins
BLACK LICK — River Valley pulled out close wins, 24-35 over Portage and 27-29 over West Shamokin, in a Heritage Conference girls’ cross country meet Wednesday.
West Shamokin scored a narrow 26-32 win over Portage.
River Valley took four of the top 10 spots, led by Lexie Kepple in third at 24 minutes, 20 seconds. Mia Duncan came in fourth at 25:15, Callie Reaugh was sixth in 25:37, and Kira Olenchick was 10th in 28:01.
Portage’s Alex Chobany paced the girls’ field in 22:56. West Shamokin’s Riley Schreckengost was second in 24:19.
Portage’s Cassidy Burkett (26:25) and Cami Burkett (27:12) were seventh and eighth, respectively.
West Shamokin’s Jasmine Lucillo was fifth in 25:25, and Mia Daymut was ninth in 27:51.
In the boys’ meet, Portage topped River Valley, 21-34, and West Shamokin, 24-31, and West Shamokin topped River Valley, 12-24, and Kiski School, 23-32.
Portage’s Gabe Corte led the field in 20:59, and West Shamokin’s Jimmy Lucollo was second in 21:37. West Shamokin’s Jace Parks was fifth in 22:22, Clayton Houser was ninth in 24:43, and Peyton Moore was 10th in 25:53.
Portage took the top three spots in the junior high meet with Nolan Westover leading the way in 11:44. River Valley’s Jacob Barger (12:32) was fourth and DJ Dollman was fifth (12:59). West Shamokin’s Christian Smith was seventh in 13:25.
Volleyball teams score wins
ARMAGH — Marion Center topped United, 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Kaelee Elkin and Molly Beer led the Stingers in kills, and Maggie Shadle and Mollie Shadle led in digs. Abbey Smulik led in assists.
Marion Center won the junior varsity match, 17-25, 25-16, 15-10.
In junior high, Marion Center won the ninth-grade match, 25-13, 25-9, and the seventh- and eighth-grade match, 25-16, 25-14.
On Monday, United posted its first win of the season, topping Ligonier Valley, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12, in a non-conference match. Lexie McElwee and Mollee Fry split 20 service points. Kaitlyn Dill turned in 10 kills and 10 digs, and Abby McConville chipped in 11 kills. Fry also had 19 assists and 10 digs.
- HOMER CITY — West Shamokin held off Homer Center, 3-2, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Meegan Williams had 19 kills and Ashlynn Kerr had 11 for Homer-Center. Macy Sardone dished out 36 assists.
- LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley defeated Apollo-ridge, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA match.
Morgan Smith and Abby Tutino combined for 25 service points, including eight aces. Emily Rankin had 10 service points and six kills, and Ruby Wallace had 12 kills and two blocks. Lacy Sosko added 10 kills and four blocks, Alexa Harding had five kills and five blocks. Saylor Close and Teagan Peltz-Palko combined for 19 assists.
Indiana girls win tri-match
Indiana topped River Valley and Punxsutawney in a non-conference girls’ golf match at the Indiana Country Club on Tuesday.
River Valley’s Alessia Lamantia carded the best score of the day with a 53. Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago was next in line with a 55. Emily Teacher and Izabella Slagle led Indiana with 57s.
Indiana won the team matches, carding a 232 to River Valley’s 243 and Punxsutawney’s 248.
IJHS girls suffer first loss
The Indiana girls suffered their first loss of the season but tempered the result with a split in a junior high cross country meet Wednesday.
Indiana (10-1) lost to Norwin but topped Greensburg Salem. Gracie Reed led Indiana with a time of 12 minutes, 6 seconds. She was followed by Morgan Blystone and Abi Cramer.
The Indiana boys (9-2) also split, winning against Greensburg Salem and losing to Norwin. Kaiden Branan led Indiana with a time of 10:45. He was followed by Madden McCabe and Nate Killeen.