Unbeaten Indiana girls blank Derry
Indiana rolled past Derry, 5-0, in a Class 2A Section 1 girls’ tennis match Monday.
Anna Buterbaugh’s No. 1 singles matchup took 2 hours, 35 minutes and a tiebreaker, and she pulled out a 3-6, 6-2, 6-6 (7-4) win. Tess Kuzneski won 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 single spot, while Katrina Medvetz took home the No. 3 singles match 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, Eve Kuzneski and Kate Lehman won at No. 1, 6-1, 6-2. Grace Cook and Johanna Welch won the No. 2 match, 6-2, 6-0.
Indiana leads the section at 4-0 and is 5-0 overall. The Indians welcome Greensburg Salem on Thursday.
Indiana sweeps cross country meet
Indiana’s girls’ and boys’ cross country teams scored wins against visiting Latrobe and Greensburg Salem on Tuesday.
On the boys’ side, the Indians defeated Latrobe, 25-34, and Greensburg Salem, 20-39. Seth Weaver, a senior, paced Indiana with a third-place time of 18 minutes, 37 seconds. Jacob Gill finished fifth (18:57), Jaiden Myers placed sixth (19:29), Will Berzonsky was ninth (20:06), Jacob Killeen finished 10th (20:16) and Colin Fry came in 12th (20:44).
For the girls, Indiana beat Latrobe, 21-35, and Greensbug Salem, 21-36. Addy Fry, a freshman, took second place with a time of 21:26. Following Fry were Chloe Hain in fourth (22:16), Rachel Gill in fifth (22:35), Belinda Lin in seventh (22:59) and Emmy Davis in ninth (23:12). Kaylee Onder (25:08) and Emily Ferraro (26:29) placed 13th and 18th, respectively.
Both squads are 3-1 and compete in the Crimson Hawk Invitational at IUP on Saturday.
Loss leaves Indiana golfers waiting
Indiana closed out its season with a 193-202 loss to Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 boys’ golf match Tuesday at Manor Valley Golf Course that decided the section winner.
Harrison Martineau and Trevor Todd each shot a 36 to lead the Indians. Todd made two birdies and a double bogey. Martineau started his round 4-over-par on the first three holes but rallied by playing the final six in 4 under.
Adam Cowburn and Hunter Martin followed, shooting 42 and 43, respectively. Gabe Nettleton rounded out scoring with a 45.
Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski was the match medalist with a 35.
With the loss, the Indians (6-4 section, 10-4 overall) finished in a three-way tie for second place alongside Hempfield and Norwin. Indiana awaits word from the WPIAL on tiebreaking scenarios to determine playoff contention. The tops two teams from each section make the postseason.
IHS girls drop final dual match
Indiana fell to Norwin, 201-247, Monday at Indiana Country Club in its final WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 girls’ golf match of the season.
Peyton Scott paced the Indians, shooting a 58. Emily Teacher followed with a 59.
Lena Robb of Norwin was the lowest scorer of the match with a 42.
Indiana participates in the WPIAL Sectional Qualifier at Greensburg Country club today.
Ligonier boys chalk up win
Ligonier Valley improved to 7-4 with a 215-221 victory over Mount Pleasant in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 boys’ golf match Tuesday at Norvelt Golf Club.
Josh Harber and Gavin McMullen each shot a 41 to lead the Rams. Brody McIntosh followed close behind with a 42. Tyler Jones (44) and Will Morford (47) rounded out scoring for Ligonier Valley.
Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt was the match medalist, shooting a 40.
The Rams welcome Greensburg Salem on Thursday to close out section play.
Ligonier girls close best season with loss
Ligonier Valley lost its final match of the season, 204-231, to Greensburg Central Catholic in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 girls’ golf match Tuesday at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
Amanda Woods was the Rams’ lowest scorer with a 48. Maggie Markosky followed with a 59, while Adelynn Witcoski shot a 61. Alyssa Johnston posted a 63, while Ana Charlebois had a 66.
Greensburg’s Izzy Aigner, who shot a 40, was the match medalist.
Ligonier Valley finished the season 3-5 in the section and 6-5 overall for its best season in program history.
River Valley takes two of three
River Valley won two of three girls’ volleyball matches.
The Panthers were swept by Marion Center, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22, on Sept. 13.
River Valley defeated United on Thursday, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, and got a huge 3-0 win against Class 3A Elizabeth Forward on Monday, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14.
The Panthers travel to West Shamokin Thursday for a Heritage Conference match.