Wolves qualify five for District 6 tourney EBENSBURG — West Shamokin followed up its Heritage Conference championship last week by finishing second at the District Class 2A sectional tournament at Ebensburg Country Club on Thursday. The Wolves qualified for the District 6 tournament as a four-man team and had one additional player qualify by coming in under the cut. West Shamokin came in at 55 under par as a team and finished 10 strokes behind St. Joseph’s. Tyrone and Bishop McCort finished four strokes behind the Wolves. Sean McCullough led West Shamokin with a tie for third place at 7-over-par 78. Alex Talmadge tied for seventh with an 80 , Travis Johns carded an 88, Tyler Geist shot an 89, and Gunnar Shoop came in on the cutline at 91. Logan Geist shot a 94. “We qualified as a team and had five kids qualify individually,” West Shamokin coach Juss McCullough said. “The most I’ve every seen a team have is four. We had four qaulify once.” The top 30 and ties advanced to the District 6 championships, which will be held Tuesday at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg. Other Heritage Conference golfers advancing were Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser, who tied for seventh at 80; River Valley’s Jake Pynos, who tied for 20th at 88 and Portage’s Jonah Irvin, who tied for 28th at 90. Central Martinsburg’s Griffin Snowberger carded a 1-over- 72 and was the tournament medalist. In Class 3A at Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona, State College’s AJ Corson shot a 73, one stroke better than Hollidaysburg’s Wes Eberhart, and was the match medalist. State College won the team title at 21 over, and Altoona was second at 35 over. IJHS rolls with big plays LOWER BURRELL — Indiana beat Burrell, 44-22, in a seventh-grade football game Wednesday. Indiana’s Xavier Williams opened the scoring with a 98-yard kickoff return. Roman Jones scored the next two touchdowns on 25- and 41-yard runs. Williams struck again by air, with Williams and Josh Reed hooking up on a 77-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first half. Indiana turned two more big plays in the second half. Williams ran 78 yards for a touchdown and Jones bolted 99 yards on an interception return. Dominic Kowchuck ran for two two-point conversions. Williams and Jones each scored once on conversions. Defensively, Darius Webb forced two fumbles and Ben Stephens forced one. Webb, Jackson Higgins and Tyler Nelson each recovered a fumble. Indiana (2-2) plays host to Derry on Sept. 29. Marion Center holds off Homer-Center MARION CENTER — Marion Center held off Homer-Center, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13. in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Wednesday. Marion Center’s Abbey Smulik fueled the offense with her assists, and Kaelee Elkin and Molly Beer led in kills. Maggie Shadle and Mollie Shadle led in digs and service points. For Homer-Center, Meegan Williams had 27 kills, and Ashlyn Kerr served four aces. The Stingers improved to 7-2. Marion Center won the junior varsity match, 25-9, 25-19. The Stingers also won the ninth-grade match, 25-15, 25-22, and the seventh- and eighth-grade match, 25-12, 25-17. IHS girls score win over Kiski Area VANDERGRIFT — Indiana beat Kiski Area, 2-1, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls’ soccer match Wednesday. Sophie Scardina scored both Indiana goals, and Ella Myers and Sophia Garzarelli had assists. Indiana played to a 0-0 tie in the junior varsity match. Julia Antonacci turned in the shutout in goal. Ligonier Valley girls win soccer match LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley edged East Allegheny, 3-2, in a WPIAL Section 3-AA girls; soccer match Wednesday. Mikayla Moore scored two goals and Maddy Manges scored the other. Both are seniors. Delaney Baird and Emmy Horner spurred the defense for the Rams (2-5). Samantha Hallick and Natalia Saccamango scored for East Allegheny (0-6). Ligonier Valley boys win golf match LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley closed out its regular season at 8-4 with a 228-230 victory over Greensburg Salem in WPIAL Section 2-AA boys’ golf match at Champion Lakes on Thursday. Will Morford shot a 40 to earn the match medalist honor for the Rams. Josh Harbert followed with a 42, and Luke Lentz shot a a 46. Brody McIntosh (49) and Gavin McMullen (51) rounded out scoring. Hunter Webb was Greensburg’s lowest scorer with a 45. Firearms course set at Mack Park A firearm respect, safety and marksmanship program will start Tuesday, Oct., 4 at the Sportsman Barn at Mack Park. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. for the program, which will be held weekly on Tuesdays. The program is open to boys and girls 9 years of age and older and focuses on firearm respect, safety and Olympic-style three-position rifle shooting. Precision .177 air and .22 caliber rifles and other Olympic-class equipment will be used in this program. This is the same style of shooting that has scholarship opportunities at many universities. The program is funded by a grant from the NRA Foundation, “Friends of the NRA.” The rrant supplies all needed equipment and supplies. Ear and eye protection are mandatory and furnished. Training is conducted with trainers from the Clymer Junior Shooting Club For information or to register, contact Joseph F. Benamati at (724) 479-8202 or jfbenamati@verizon.net.
