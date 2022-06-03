West Lebanon to honor eight players
WEST LEBANON — West Lebanon of the Indiana County League will hold a ceremony honoring the eight players who have their jerseys retired prior to Sunday’s baseball game against Apollo.
The ceremony is slated to being 15 minutes before the 2 p.m. frist pitch.
The seven retired numbers worn by eight players are: 6 worn by Dave Hoff; 14 worn by Yard; 18 worn by Bertolino; 20 worn buy Chad Prugh; 22 worn by Gary Zuchelli; 24 worn by Vince Curren; and 19, which was worn by Rod Clawson followed by Garry Wurm.
Bertolino is the centerpiece of the celebration. The most successful manager in ICL history, he compiled a 1,028-437 record in 39 seasons. West Lebanon won 19 league titles, including 11 in a row from 1995 to 2005, under Bertolino. He retired at the end of the 2010 season. The field was named in his honor in August 1986.
West Lebanon also plans to recognize Bob Nelson, the team’s longtime scorekeeper who passed away last fall.
Marion Center to recognize former coach
MARION CENTER — Marion Center Legion Baseball will hold a pregame ceremony to honor Don Stitt, the former longtime manager and president of the team, Thursday, June 9, at 5 p.m.
The ceremony will be held on the Marion Center field prior to that evening’s Indiana County Youth Legion game against Punxsutawney Post 62.
Stitt recently retired after more than 35 years of service to the team he served as manager and team president, holding both positions simultaneously for 23 years. He is the winningest and longest-tenured coach in program history after taking his team to the Western Regional eight times and the Pennsylvania state tournament five times.
Marion Center qualified for the Western Regional five years in a row between 1987 and 1991. Stitt’s 1989 team won the Western Regional championship, and his 2002 team finished as the state runner-up.
He compiled a record of 443-399 and was inducted into the Pennsylvania American Legion Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
Former players, coaches, umpires and friends are encouraged to attend.
Brookville holds off Kovacik Insurance
BROOKVILLE — Brookville made the most of six hits in a 5-3 win over Kovacik Insurance in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Brookville took a 4-1 lead into the fifth inning. Kovacik scored twice in the fifth with two outs and had two runners on before Brookville threw out a runner trying to steal a base.
Ladd Blake had three hits and Luke Burton had tow for Brookville. Sam Krug tripled in a pair of runs.
Nico Vadala turned a strong effort for Kovacik Insurance. He went the distance, allowing five runs on six hits, striking out four and walking two.
Caden Vresilovic had a hit an an RBI for Kovacik Insurance, which managed only five hits off three Brookville pitchers. Kolton Griffin pitched first five innings and registered the win. Sergio Sotillo registered the save.
Indiana girls’ soccer to meet Monday
Indiana High School girls’ soccer will hold a team meeting Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the turf field.
For information, contact coach Nicola Smith at nicolajsmith2015@gmail.com.