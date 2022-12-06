Slow start costs Red Dragons in opener
PURCHASE LINE — A slow start doomed Purchase Line in a 57-42 loss to Glendale in a non-conference girls’ basketball game Monday.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 5:44 am
Glendale (2-0) led 24-5 after the first quarter. Purchase Line, playing its season opener, outscored the Vikings 37-33 after the opening eight minutes.
Jianna Hopkins led Purchase Line with 12 points. Bailey Weaver added 10 points, and Anna Layden pulled down nine rebounds. Katie Weaver and Brooklyn Syster combined for 15 points.
Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling scored a game-high 17 points.
Purchase Line visits Penns Manor on Wednesday.
Cambria Heights holds on for road win
WINDBER — Cambria Heights yielded only one field goal in the fourth quarter and held off Windber, 37-36, in a non-conference girls’ basketball game Monday.
In a game that was close throughout, Cambria Heights (1-2) led 22-18 at halftime but trailed by one, 29-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Windber managed only five free throws and Lexi James’ field goal in the fourth quarter. Cambria Heights countered with nine points off two field goals from Gracey Winglish and one each from Siena Kirsch and Maelyn Dutko to go with Kirsch’s one free throw for a 9-7 edge.
Kirsch finished with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with seven steals. Vinglish added 11 points.
Kaylie Baye led Windber (1-2) with 16 points.
Cambria Heights visits Homer-Center on Thursday.
Centurions swamp Ligonier Valley
GREENSBURG — Ligonier Valley fell at Greensburg Central Catholic, 87-39, in a WPIAL non-section boys’ basketball game Monday.
Jimmy Pleskovitch led the Rams with 12 points.
Franco Alvarez led Greensburg Central Catholic (2-1) with 22 points.
Ligonier Valley (0-3) travels to Riverview on Friday.
