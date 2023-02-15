Panthers’ Persichetti tops 1,000 as sophomore
DAVIDSVILLE — Ava Persichetti reached 1,000 career points in her 53rd varsity game in River Valley’s 66-41 victory over Conemaugh Township to close the regular season on Monday.
The sophomore kicked off her milestone game with a 3-point field goal and scored 16 points in the first half to propel the Panthers to a 33-12 halftime lead.
Persichetti dished out 10 assists and had five steals to go with her game-high 24 points. Hannah Artley added 15 points and grabbbed 10 boards, while Rylee Kitner stepped up on defense and notched 10 points, including a pair of 3s. Abby Pynos chipped in six points, 10 boards and six blocks, and Emilee Staats added four points, five steals and five boards.
Mya Poznanski was Conemaugh Township’s lone double-digit scorer with 16 points.
River Valley (22-2) secured the third seed in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs as the Panthers look to defend their title. Pairings are set to be announced Thursday.
Portage holds off Central Cambria
EBENSBURG — Mason Kargo amassed 28 points as Portage used a strong fourth quarter to pull past Central Cambria, 76-74, in a nonconference boys’ basketball game to close out the regular season Tuesday.
Portage, playing without injured starter Andrew Miko for a second straight game, went up 27-21 after the first eight minutes, but the Red Devils pulled within three, 40-37, by halftime.
Central Cambria used a 24-point third quarter to grab a three-point lead, 61-58, before Portage poured in 18 points in the fourth to get the win.
Kargo netted 10 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and added seven assists and seven rebounds. Bode Layo grabbed eight boards to go with 10 points, and Brennan Heidler drained three 3-pointers en route to 12 points. Luke Scarton also hit double figures with 10 points.
Grady Snyder led Central Cambria (3-18) with 26 points, and Ben Ream hit four 3s and scored 14 points.
The Mustangs (20-1) are the top seed in District 6 Class 1A with playoff pairings expected to be announced on Thursday.
Indiana’s Newman earns collegiate honors
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brant Newman, an Indiana High School graduate and recent graduate of Macalester College, closed his football career by attaining several athletic and academic honors
Newman, an offensive lineman listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, was named to the Division III Football Academic All-District Team by the College Sports Communicators. He also was named honorable mention on the MIAC all-conference team. Student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50 and be a starter or contributor to be considered for Academic All-District and All-American accolades.
His team’s starting left tackle since arriving at Macalester in 2018, Newman overcame injuries that sidelined him for most of 2021 to start all 10 games in 2022. In addition, he earned academic all-conference honors three times in his career.
Macalester posted a 5-5 record this season, its first under head coach Phil Nicolaides, and won three games against MIAC opponents in a season for the first time since 1988.
Newman recently accepted a position as a market development professional with NightWare, Inc. in Hopkins, Minn.