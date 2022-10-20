Heritage matches set at KCAC
The Heritage Conference will conduct its girls’ volleyball semifinals and championship Tuesday at the KCAC on the IUP campus.
The best-of-three semifinals begin at 6 p.m. In the first match, West Shamokin (14-2), the West champion, faces Northern Cambria (5-8), the East runner-up. In the second match, Portage (16-2), the East champion, takes on Homer-Center (11-3), the West runner-up.
The semifinal winners advance to the best-of-five championship match.
Homer-Center is the defending champ.
Indiana girls score shutout
Indiana shut out Greensburg Salem, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15, in its Senior Salute girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Indiana improved to 9-4 overall and 7-4 in WPIAL Section 5-AAA. The Indiana play at Latrobe this evening and open the WPIAL playoffs next week. Pairings have not yet been set.
Abbey Huey led Indiana at the net with 22 kills and chipped in six digs and three aces. Emily Madey triggered the offense with 36 assists. Katie Kovalchick added five kills a block and three digs, and Maycie Lorelli came up with seven kills and six digs.
Indiana won the junior varsity match, 25-11, 25-27, 15-8.
Homer-Center blanks Stingers
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center blanked Marion Center in three sets by identical 25-21 scores in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday on its Senior Night.
Meegan Williams turned in 14 kills, and Macy Sardone had 34 assists and four aces for the Wildcats (11-3). Anna Cutshall came up with 17 digs, and Ashlyn Kerr added seven kills and three aces. Alaina Fabin had seven kills.
IJHS closes season with romp
GREENSBURG — Indiana scored on offense, defense and special teams and closed its season with a 40-6 win over Greensburg Salem in a junior high football game Wednesday.
Jackson Higgins opened the scoring with an interception return. Dominic Kowchuck followed with a 5-yard scoring run, and Will Olsen and Xavier Williams hooked up on a screen pass that covered 31 yards for a touchdown. Olsen then bolted 70 yards with a kickoff return. Dane Yachisko capped the scoring by breaking loose on a 66-yard run .
Williams scored a pair of two-point conversions, and Roman Jones scored two conversions. Josh Reed had the other.
Derek Oakes recorded an interception.
Indiana compiled a 5-3 record.
IJHS girls score two wins
Indiana scored wins over Armstrong in junior high girls’ basketball games Wednesday.
Indiana won the eighth-grade game, 34-16. Sophiana Sidikou scored 12 points and Kaylee Cass added seven.
In the seventh-grade game, Samantha Martin and Scarlett Stossel combined for 16 points in a 26-19 win.
Indiana plays at Connellsville today.