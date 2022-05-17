Highlanders keep clean slate in conference
Cambria Heights remained undefeated in the Heritage Conference after racking up 31 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Purchase Line, 16-1 and 15-0, on Monday.
The Highlanders’ Karli Storm doubled twice and homered in Game 1. Storm also scored three runs and earned three RBIs. Macey Mezzelo, Sidney Nihart, Ellie Bender and Rea Kosicki each had two RBIs.
Kadance Nedrow singled twice for two of the Red Dragons’ four hits.
Kosicki got the win, and Addison Buterbaugh took the loss.
Cambria Heights held Purchase Line to just one hit in Game 2. Aniah Byers singled to lead off the game for the Red Dragons.
Cambria Heights’ Karin Adams slammed a two-run double and added an RBI single. Beth Kinney doubled and Martina White tripled for an RBI apiece. Rylee Bernecky stroked a single and had two RBIs.
Adams earned the win, and Rylee Lee got the loss.
Cambria Heights (15-1), a winner of eight straight games, plays River Valley in the Heritage Conference championship game Wednesday at Northern Cambria’s South Recreation Complex.
Purchase Line ended its season at 3-13.
McConville, Lions slam north Star
BOSWELL — Abby McConville crushed a grand slam and collected seven RBIs in United’s 19-1 rout of North Star in a non-conference softball game Monday.
The Lions piled on 15 hits. McConville was a triple shy of the cycle after hitting a single, double and homer. She also scored three runs.
Coral Grassmyer scored four runs and had four RBIs on two singles, and Morgan Chichy earned four RBIs on her 3-for-3 game. Jaelyn Lichtenfels doubled, singled and scored three runs.
Lichtenfels also fanned six in the win.
United (8-9) held North Star (0-17) to two hits.
Purchase Line sweep doubleheader
Purchase Line edged out Cambria Heights by two runs in back-to-back games, 13-1 and 6-4, in a Heritage Conference baseball doubleheader Monday.
In the opener, Purchase Line put up 12 hits, with five going for extra bases, while Cambria Heights had 17 hits, with three being doubles.
Zander Bennett hit an inside-of-the-park, three-run home run in the first for the Red Dragons, while Mason Gearhart doubled and singled for three RBIs. Travis Keister scored three runs and had two RBIs on two hits, including a double. Austin Chambers and Andrew Beer each doubled.
Cambria Heights’ Garret Jasper doubled and went 4-for-5 for two RBIs. Stephen Nelen stroked three hits, including a two-run double. Tyler DellaValle also smacked three hits. Ben Hite and Adam Ford each doubled.
Beer singled home Chambers, and Keister scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to seal the win.
Zander Bennet got the win. Hunter Nelen took the loss.
The second game was shorted to 5½ innings due to darkness.
Gearhart stole home in the third to put the Red Dragons up 5-2, and Jayce Brooks scored on a dropped third strike to make it 6-4 in the fifth.
Beer doubled and singled, and Chambers added a double.
The highlanders’ Stephen Nelen tacked on two RBIs, while Adam Ford and Nick Patterson each stroked two hits.
Keister struck out 13, and Ford fanned 10.
Cambria Heights ended it season at 2-10, and Purchase Line finishes its season at 4-13.
IJHS sweeps track and field titles
LATROBE — Blue was the color of the day Saturday for the Indiana Junior High track and field teams.
The boys’ and girls’ teams won the Blue Division championships at the Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association Invitational.
The boys scored 55.5 points to win the title.
Levi Porter dominated the jumping events with victories in the high jump and triple jump and a second-place finish in the long jump. He also went on the track to win the 100-meter dash.
Dominic Fanella placed fourth in the discus and fifth in the pole vault. Jack Lehman finished second in the discus. The 3,200 relay team of Mason Musser, Luc Fields, Kaiden Branan and Danny Trevorrow came in fourth.
The Indiana girls scored 75 points en route to the title.
Addison Porter picked up two wins in the long jump and triple jump, placed sixth in the 100 meters and joined Emily Ferraro, Ali Genchur and Sophie Scardina for a third-place finish in the 400 relay.
Scardina placed fourth in the 100 and 200 and anchored the third-place 1,600 relay team, which also consisted of Ferraro, Addy Fry and Jocelyn Higbee.
Fry also placed fourth in the 800, sixth in the 400 and ran on the second-place 3,200 relay team with Higbee, Maddy Bauer and Laken Kugler.
Higbee finished third in the 800, and Genchur finished fifth in the 100 hurdles. Kaylee Onder placed fifth in the 1,600.
In the field, Jayla Peterson won the shot put and Sara Fisher placed sixth in the discus.
Indiana County to play for state title in rugby
The Indiana County Warriors rugby team advanced to the Rugby PA D2 state finals by winning in the semifinals on Sunday.
Indiana beat Downingtown, 21-12, to reach the title match against State College. The championship will be contested Sunday at the Penn State Berks campus in Reading.
The Warriors beat Blair County, 42-17, in the quarterfinals.