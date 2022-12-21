Indiana drops close game on ice
DELMONT — Kiski Area scored late in the final period and handed Indiana a 5-4 loss in a PIHL Varsity A Blue game at Palmer Imaging Arena on Tuesday.
Indiana (5-7-1) trailed 3-1 after the first period but made up the deficit early in the third but never grabbed the lead.
Ash Lockard tied the game at 1, Gabe Nettleton made it 3-2 with the only goal in the second, and Lockard tied the game 3-all 7:10 into the third.
Kiski (9-3) regained a 4-3 lead 1:08 later, and Nettleton tied the game at 4 1:37 later.
But Kiski’s Ethan George scored his third goal of the game at 12:50 to give his team the lead for good.
Landin Wilson dished out three assists, and Nate Wood had an assist for Indiana.
Indiana’s Luke Rowe made 18 saves in goal. Kiski’s Jacob Walker made 18 stops.
Indiana plays its third game this week Thursday at home against Westmont Hilltop (1-9). Indiana was coming off Monday’s 5-1 win over Wheeling Catholic (1-8).
United sweeps junior high games
HOMER CITY — United topped Homer-Center, 38-20, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Tuesday.
Cole McGinnis scored 13 points for United (4-0), and Brady Frazer scored 10 for Homer-Center.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 27-17. Brendan James scored nine points and Kane Duncan added eight for the Lions (4-0).
United plays host to River Valley on Thursday.
Indiana loses rifle match
Indiana lost to Trinity, 800-68x to 758-23x, in a WPIAL non-section rifle match Tuesday.
Ava McGary led Indiana with a 96-6x.
Indiana (0-3) visits Plum on Jan. 3.
KSTU to conduct fly-tying, fishing class
The Ken Sink Chapter Trout Unlimited will conduct an introduction to fly-tying and fly-fishing class beginning in January.
The class will be held at the Homer City Fire Hall from 8 a.m. to noon on the following Saturdays: Jan. 14, 21 and 28 and Feb. 4,11 and18.
The cost is $25 for adults. There is no fee for youths ages 12 to 18 free.
Materials will be provided. Tools will be provided by request or can be purchased at Indiana Angler.
For information or to register, call or text (724) 840-3145.
