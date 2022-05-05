Foster leaves IUP for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Armoni Foster, the leading scorer on IUP’s Elite Eight men’s basketball team, found a new home Wednesday at the University at Buffalo.
Foster, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, joined the Bulls after leading IUP to a 33-3 record and a berth in the NCAA Division semifinals. He has one year of eligibility.
A 6-foot-4 guard from Meadville, Foster averaged 17.8 points and 6.5 assists per game. He averaged 15.2 points per game in his career at IUP, including 19.8 during the 2019-20 season. That year he led the PSAC West in scoring and helping the Hawks to the top seed in the region in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Foster finished with 1,506 points in 99 career games at IUP.
While at Meadville, Foster set the single-season scoring record at 681 points and finished with 1,777 for his career.
“Armoni will bring a veteran presence to our team and a winning attitude,” Buffalo coach Jim Whitesell. “He can score in a variety of different ways and is also an excellent passer. He makes those around him on the court better because of his high basketball IQ and his elite athleticism.”
Foster will join fellow signees Isaiah Adams, Yazid Powell and Kanye Jones, who signed earlier this month, as well as Devin Ceaser, who signed a letter of intent in November.
West Shamokin tops United
NuMINE — West Shamokin held United to two hits in a 13-3 victory in a mercy-rule-shortened Heritage Conference softball game Wednesday.
The Wolves held a 4-3 lead entering the bottom of the fifth when Lexie Young’s single kicked off an eight-run scoring spree to extend the advantage to 12-3. Malena Stewart scored on Alexa Plavi’s groundout in the sixth to enforce the mercy rule.
West Shamokin put together 13 runs on 11 hits.
Maddie McConnell stacked up five RBIs on three hits, including a two-run home run in the first inning. Haleigh Newell scored three times and smacked two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Young scored twice, had two hits and notched an RBI.
Abi McConville stroked a double and Madisyn Burkett had a single for United.
McConnell earned the win, and McConville took the loss.
United (6-9) welcomes North Star on Friday, and West Shamokin (7-4) visits River Valley on Monday.
Formeck, Colts shut out Penns Manor
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Kenzie Formeck homered twice and drove in six runs as Northern Cambria shut out Penns Manor, 12-0, in a Heritage Conference softball game Wednesday.
The Colts scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second and six in the third to enact the mercy rule.
Northern Cambria’s 12 runs came on 11 hits.
Alivia Yahner went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored twice, while Jessica Krug stroked two singles and tallied two RBIs.
Krug also struck out 11 for the win.
Jada Bennett smacked both of Penns Manors’ hits. Kate Hnatko took the loss.
The Colts (9-4) and Comets (2-9) play again today at Penns Manor.
Indiana drops game to Armstrong
Indiana dropped its fifth straight game with a 12-2 loss to Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 softball game Wednesday.
The Indians fell behind early when the River Hawks put up a seven-run first inning. Indiana scored once in each of the second and third innings, but Armstrong put up five runs over six innings.
Maggie Cunningham led the Indians, going 2-for-3 with a double. Zoe Brandon and Ashlynn Winslow each posted an RBI.
Winslow took the loss.
Indiana (2-11) welcomes Cambria Heights today.
Ligonier Valley romps over Jeannette
JEANNETTE — Ligonier Valley piled on a 20-run lead to in a 22-2 romp over Jeannette in a WPIAL Section 2-AA softball game Wednesday.
The game was tied at two after two innings before the Rams stacked up a nine-run third and 11-run fourth.
Ligonier Valley had 17 hits, including six for extra bases.
Cheyenne Piper put together a five-RBI game on three hits, including a two-run home run. Payton LaVale stroked two doubles and a triple and scored three times. Sydnee Foust and Lyla Barr each had inside-of-the-park home runs.
Piper fanned nine in the win.
Ligonier Valley (12-3) welcomes Latrobe today.