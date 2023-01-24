United wins junior high games
ARMAGH — Three United players scored in a double figures in a 45-31 win over Conemaugh Township in a junior high basketball game Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
United wins junior high games
ARMAGH — Three United players scored in a double figures in a 45-31 win over Conemaugh Township in a junior high basketball game Monday.
Cole McGinnis scored 14 points, Ryan Felix added 11 and Matt Beaver chipped in 10 for the Lions (11-2).
Reed Conn scored nine for Conemaugh Township.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game 38-9 and remained unbeaten in 13 games.
Luke Shepler led United with 10 points.
United plays at River Valley this afternoon.
S.W. Jack seeks Youth Legion players
S.W. Jack, the Indiana entry in the Indiana County Youth Legion baseball league, is seeking players for the 2023 season.
Players ages 12 to 16 as of Dec. 31, 2023, are eligible.
Interested players should contact Mitch Pacconi at (724) 599-5239 or Dan Clark at (724) 840-7539.
Registration will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at S&T Bank Arena.
Clymer sets Little League registration
CLYMER — Clymer Little League will hold registration today from 6 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Clymer Volunteer Fire Hall.
Marion Center sets Youth Legion registration
MARION CENTER — Marion Center Youth Legion baseball will holds registration on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marion Center Park Hall.
The fee is $65.
Fly-tying round robin set for February
The Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its annual Fly-Tying Round Robin meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Homer City Fire Hall.
The event features a diverse group of individual fly-tiers and some area businesses demonstrating a range of fly-fishing patterns and fly-tying techniques.
The event is free and open to the public.
or can be purchased at Indiana Angler.
For information or to register, call or text (724) 840-3145.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.