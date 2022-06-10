Strong pitching, late surge lead S.W. Jack over Brookville
BROOKVILLE — S.W. Jack scored twice in the sixth inning to break a tie and topped Brookville Firemen’s Club, 3-1, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
Jon Cribbs belted a two-run single to give the Drillers the lead.
Ryan Okopal posted the win, pitching the last four innings and allowing one run on two hits. Kadin Homer started and yielded only one hit in three innings.
Sam Krug took the loss after coming on in the sixth in relief of Ladd Blake.
Landon Kodman and Cribbs each had tow of S.W. Jack’s five hits.
Landen Marrara went 2-for-3 for Brookville.
The teams meet again Monday in Indiana.
Homer City wastes strong pitching effort in loss to Unity
Homer City wasted a stellar effort in a 3-0 loss to Unity in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Thursday.
Cody Housholder and Jonah Arone teamed up on a three-hitter, but Unity scored a pair of unearned runs in a three-run fifth inning, and Alex Woodring held Homer City to four hits while striking out 12 and walking one.
Owen Saiani had two of Homer City’s hits. Nick Love doubled and Michael Dolan singled.
Homer City (2-5) plays host to Mount Pleasant today.