IHS girls fall to Trinity in Seton Hill Shootout
GREENSBURG — Katie Kovalchick poured in a game-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to push Indiana past Trinity in a 39-36 loss in the Seton Hill Shootout high school girls’ basketball tournament Sunday.
Trinity led 16-12 after the first eight minutes, took a 23-19 lead into halftime and extended its edge to 35-30 after three quarters. The Indians outscored the Hillers 6-4 in the fourth quarter.
Eve Fiala chipped in 10 points for Indiana.
Kristina Bozek posted three 3-point field goals and 13 points for Trinity (11-5).
Indiana (12-6) welcomes Moon tonight for a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Indiana’s Huey rewrites another record
EDINBORO — Indiana’s Abbie Huey rewrote her record again in a Tri State Track and Field Coaches Association in door meet at Edinboro University on Saturday.
Huey, a senior, won the 60-meter dash, lowering her school-record time to 7.79 seconds.
Emmy Davis, Addie Fry, Jocelyn Higbee and Ashlynn Branan placed sixth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:12.93.
On the boys’ side, Charlie Weber cleared 14 feet in the pole vault and finished second.
The 4x400 relay team of Will Berzonsky, Jacob Killeen, Jacob Gill and John Trevorrow took second with a time of 3:45.79.
Indiana competes at Penn State on Wednesday.
Indiana swimmers sweep meet
Indiana swept past Kiski Area in a WPIAL Section 4-AA swim meet at IUP’s Memorial Field House Pool on Thursday.
The Indiana boys scored a 101-82 victory, and the girls claimed a 102-83 win.
Peyton Scott won two events for the girls, taking the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 4.13 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.42. Sydney Anderson won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.93.
Placing second were Bella Donatelli in the 50 freestyle at 26.92, Emme Fry in the 100 butterfly at 1:04.97 and Maddy Bauer in the 100 backstroke at 1:05.98.
Morgan Grove finished third in the 100 freestyle at 58.28 and the 50 freestyle at 27.36.
In the boys’ meet, Preston Kessler won the 100 butterfly in 51.24 and the 200 freestyle in 1:43.29, and Alex Bauer captured the 200 individual medley in 1:56.03 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.30.
Indiana also won 200 freestyle relay events, with the boys posted a time of 1:33.46 and the girls finishing in 1:48.87.
Austin Schawl, a freshman, won the 1-meter diving with a school-record score of 261.75 points.
Indiana welcomes Hollidaysburg this evening.
S.W. Jack seeks baseball players
S.W. Jack, the Indiana entry in the Indiana County Youth Legion baseball league, is seeking players for the 2023 season.
Players ages 12 to 16 as of Dec. 31, 2023, are eligible.
Interested players should contact Mitch Pacconi at (724) 599-5239 or Dan Clark at (724) 840-7539.
Registration will be held Wednesday from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at S&T Bank Arena.