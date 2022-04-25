Marion Center rolls over Conemaugh Valley
MARION CENTER — Marion Center gave Conemaugh Valley a glimpse of what to expect in the Heritage Conference by dishing out a 16-1 mercy-rule defeat in a non-conference softball game Saturday.
“I wish we could play Saturday morning games more often,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson joked. “I’m not sure what it is. Maybe it’s because the girls don’t have to sit through classes all day or they can get a good night’s sleep, but they always show up ready to play on Saturdays.”
The Stingers scored three runs in the first, six in the second and seven in the fourth and final inning.
The Blue Jays’ lone run was scored when Hailey Stiffler led off the game with a home run. Conemaugh’s only other hit came on the next at-bat when Anna Gunby smacked a double before the Blue Jays were held hitless and scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Marion Center’s Lexie Roush collected five RBIs on two hits, including a double and a three-run home run. Grace Rougeaux banged out a double and a single, and Lydia Miller crushed a two-run homer.
Freshman Cheyenne Silvis fanned six batters with no walks.
“When our girls are on, they’re hard to play against,” Peterson said. “They were hard to play against on Saturday. The defense looked good, we banged out all those hits and just looked good all around.”
Marion Center (7-2) welcomes United today for a Heritage Conference game.
Putt, Weber pace Indiana
BUTLER — Owen Putt placed second in the 400-meter run with a time under 50 seconds at the Butler Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
Putt, a senior, posted a time of 49.69 secnds.
Charlie Weber placed third in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet, 7 inches. Josh Saurer finished fifth at 13-1.
In the relays, Putt, Will Berzonsky, Jon Berzonsky and Jacob Gill placed third in the 3,200 at 8:16.88 and fourth in the 1,600 at 3:33.10.
Indiana placed sixth among more than approximately 20 teams.
Indiana welcomes Greensburg Salem on Tuesday.