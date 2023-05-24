Homer City Bears shut out Armstrong
KITTANNING — Brayden Rado smacked three of Homer City’s four hits to push the Bears past Armstrong, 4-0, in an Indiana Youth Legion baseball game Monday at Armstrong High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Homer City Bears shut out Armstrong
KITTANNING — Brayden Rado smacked three of Homer City’s four hits to push the Bears past Armstrong, 4-0, in an Indiana Youth Legion baseball game Monday at Armstrong High School.
In the first inning, Rado tagged up to score on Nash Budner’s flyout, and an error on Brady Frazer’s line drive brought home Nate Birchall to make it 2-0 in favor of the Bears.
Homer City drove in two more runs in the third on Frazer’s single and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Matthew Zerfoss.
Jonas Miller went 2-for-3 to lead Armstrong.
Noah Turk earned the win, striking out seven and allowing five hits in 61/3 innings.
Carson Delano took the loss.
Both teams play this evening. Homer City (2-0) plays at Marion Center, and Armstrong welcomes Young Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.