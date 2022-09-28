Indiana girls wrap up section title
ALVERTON — Indiana wrapped up the WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ tennis title and remained undefeated by shutting out Southmoreland, 5-0, on Monday.
Indiana girls wrap up section title
ALVERTON — Indiana wrapped up the WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ tennis title and remained undefeated by shutting out Southmoreland, 5-0, on Monday.
Indiana won all five matches in straight sets and surrendered only nine points.
Anna Buterbaugh led the way in the No. 1 singles match, winning 6-0, 6-0. Tess Kuzneski, notched a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 2, and Katarina Medvetz wrapped up singles play with a 6-3, 6-2 win.
In doubles, the team of Eve Kuzneski and Kate Lehman won at No. 1, 6-0, 6-0, and Grace Cook and Johanna Welch followed suit at No. 2, 6-1, 6-0.
Indiana is 8-0 overall and closed section play at 7-0.
The Indians play in the section doubles championship at Valley High School on today.
Indiana sweeps cross country meet
HERMINIE — Indiana followed up its sweep in the Crimson Hawk Invitational by racing past Derry and Yough in a WPIAL Division 1 Section 1 cross country meet Tuesday.
The boys ran off perfect 15-50 scores over both teams. Jacob Gill, Jon Berzonsky, Will Berzonsky and Seth Weaver were each credited with a time of 19 minutes, 38 seconds. They were followed by Brennan Huff in fifth at 19:55, Jaiden Myers in sixth at 19:59, Jacob Killeen in seventh at 20:17, Tommy Kauffman in eighth at 20:58, Joe Pumford in ninth at 21:03 and Colin Fry in 10th at 21:15.
The girls defeated Yough, 15-50, and Derry, 22-33. Addy Fry placed second overall in 21:52, Emmy Davis was third in 22:33, and Belinda Lin finished fourth in 22:48. Rachel Gill came in sixth at 23:31, Chloe Hain was seventh at 23:32, Kaylee Onder placed 11th at 25:25, and Emily Ferraro finished 13th in 26:06.
Both Indiana teams are 5-1 going into Tuesday’s Senior Salute meet against Hempfield and Penn-Trafford.
Marion Center win hard-fought match
MARION CENTER — Marion Center improved to 8-2 with a hard-fought 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-27, 15-11 win over DuBois in a non-league girls’ volleyball match Monday.
Abbey Smulik and Kaelee Elkin led the Stingers in service points. Elkin also paced the team in kills, and Smulik led in assists. Maggie and Mollie Shadle spurred the defense.
DuBois won the junior varsity match, 25-19, 25-16.
Marion Center plays host to Purchase Line this evening.
United claims second straight win
KENWOOD — United won its second straight and first in the Heritage Conference with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 victory over Penns Manor in a girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
United won the junior varsity match, 25-20, 28-26.
The Lions knocked off Rockwood on Monday for their second non-conference win of the season.
United (3-8) plays host to Purchase Line on Thursday.
