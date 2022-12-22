Homer-Center boys post historic win
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Homer-Center boys won for the first time in program history, topping Northern Cambria, 53-22, in a high school swim meet Wednesday.
The Homer-Center girls also scored a win, their second straight. The Wildcats won all 11 events in the girls’ meet. First-place finishes went to Grace Frazer in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyles, Ava King in the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Julia King in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Morgan Nagy in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. That quartet also combined to win the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. The team of Ciara Richards, Elizabeth Johnson, Natalia Thomas and Vanessa Uher won the 200 freestyle relay.
The biggest time drop of the girls’ meet came from Kendra Ditter, who cut 5.06 seconds off her 50 freestyle time.
The boys won four events, with wins going to Oshen Maratita in the 100 backstroke and Landon Shoup in the 100 breaststroke. The team of Maratita, Hunter Elias, Isaac Ditter and Shoup won the 200 freestyle relay, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Elias, Ditter, Maratita and Levi Loose also scored a victory.
The biggest time drop on the boys’ side came from Issac Ditter, who dropped 13.92 seconds in his 100 freestyle.
Homer-Center welcomes Huntingdon on Jan. 4 at IUP’s Pigeon Natatorium.
Indiana wraps up Derry on mats
Indiana celebrated Alumni Night with a 51-24 victory over Derry in a WPIAL Section 6-AA wrestling match Wednesday.
Indiana won five of the seven contested matches, scoring four pins and one decision.
Nico Fanella (127 pounds), Tuscan Blystone (139) and Will Turner (152) won their matches in quick fashion, with all three scoring first-period pins less than a minute into their respective matches. Brandyn Parcello needed 3:34 to wrap up his opponent at 215. Jake Snyder scored a 5-1 decision at 133.
“We had some key matches,” Indiana coach Tony Donatelli said. “At 33, 39 and 60, I thought all three were must-wins, and all three came through. That was great to see.”
Nathan Barkley (172) and Leo Filler (285) scored pins for Derry.
Over the weekend, Fanella placed second at the Panther Classic tournament, going 4-1 at 114 pounds.
Indiana improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in section matches.
The Indians visit Ligonier Valley on Jan. 4.
River Valley handles Richland with ease
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — River Valley won four of the six contested matches in a 48-9 win over Richland in a high school wrestling match Tuesday.
The Panthers scored two falls at the upperweights. Brad Miller took down Ryv an Audi in 1:30 in the heavyweight match, and Carson Flickinger pinned Joe McAneny in 2:21 at 160.
Joel Micklow scored a 3-0 decision over Cole Blanchetti at 107, and Adam Blauser outlasted Easton Robertson, 16-13, at 145.
River Valley (4-3) competes in the Southmoreland tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KSTU to conduct fly-tying, fishing class
The Ken Sink Chapter Trout Unlimited will conduct an introduction to fly-tying and fly-fishing class beginning in January.
The class will be held at the Homer City Fire Hall from 8 a.m. to noon on the following Saturdays: Jan. 14, 21 and 28 and Feb. 4,11 and18.
The cost is $25 for adults. There is no fee for youths ages 12 to 18 free.
Materials will be provided. Tools will be provided by request or can be purchased at Indiana Angler.
For information or to register, call or text (724) 840-3145.