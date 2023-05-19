Indiana girls fall in lacrosse playoffs
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — Indiana lost to Blackhawk, 16-2, in the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL girls; lacrosse playoffs on Thursday.
Gianna Brody and Kate Lehman each scored one goal for Indiana.
Anna Buterbaugh made five saves in goal.
Indiana wrapped up its season at 15-5.
Colts bow out of playoffs in loss to Richland
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria couldn’t bring the bats to life, falling to Richland, 14-4, in five innings in the first round of District 6 Class 2A baseball playoffs at home Thursday.
The fifth-seeded Rams scored seven runs in the first inning and never slowed down, leading 14-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The Colts, seeded fourth, started to rally. Josh Yachtis tripled to right field, and Ty Dumm brought him home on a single to break the scoring drought. Ben Messina scored Owen Bougher on a single to center, and an error brought in Nathan Fry, but Northern Cambria’s comeback attempt fell short and the mercy-rule took effect.
Yachtis, Ty Dumm and Messina had the Colts’ only hits.
Richland racked up 15 hits.
Luke Raho got the win with 10 strikeouts in 41/3 innings.
Starter Evan Wiewiora suffered the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) in two-thirds of an inning.
Richland advanced to play the winner of today’s United-Bald Eagle game in the semifinals on Thursday, May 25.
Northern Cambria closed the season at 14-5.
Portage earns date with top seed in softball
PORTAGE — Sydney Castel started the scoring with a solo home run and helped push Portage over Bishop Carroll, 5-2, in the opening round of District 6 Class 1A playoffs Thursday.
Leading 1-0, the eighth-seeded Mustangs scored four runs in the third inning. Tori Harrison brought in a run on a successful bunt, Payton Noll drove in another with a double, Castel cranked out an RBI triple and Lily Koban’s single made it 5-0.
The No. 9 Huskies, who committed three errors, scored both runs on Elaina Smith’s single.
Castel went 3-for-3, knocked in two runs and scored twice.
Smith collected two RBIs on three hits for Bishop Carroll, which outhit the Mustangs 9-7. Mary Golden and Taylor Diehl had two hits apiece.
Paigh Phillips fanned nine and gave up two runs (one earned) on nine hits in a full-game effort.
Jadyn Strittmatter struck out seven without issuing a walk and took the loss.
Portage (9-7) advanced to the quarterfinals at top-seeded West Branch on Monday.
Late rally sinks Ligonier Valley in softball
WEST MIFFLIN — Ligonier Valley took the lead early but couldn’t hold on in a 3-2 loss to Waynesburg Central in the WPIAL Class 3A softball quarterfinals at West Mifflin High School on Thursday.
Cheyenne Piper hit an RBI single and another run crossed in the third inning to give the Rams a 2-0 lead, but the Raiders brought in three runs on Emma Zehner’s double in the bottom of the sixth.
Piper led Ligonier Valley with two hits. Ruby Wallace, Adelynn Witcoski, Natalie Bizup and Maggie Peters had one hit apiece.
Piper and Sydnee Foust combined to strike out 12.
Ligonier Valley closed the season at 9-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.