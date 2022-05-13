Marion Center remains unbeaten
MARION CENTER — Marion Center ran its record to 15-0 by beating Homer-Center, 8-7, in a Heritage Conference baseball game Thursday.
The Stingers held a 7-3 lead heading into the sixth inning, but the Wildcats rallied for four runs to knot the game up at 7 apiece. Marion Center scored in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a win in its last at-bat for the second straight game.
Marion Center totaled 13 hits, with five batters hitting two or more.
Nick Pacconi stroked two singles and a double, and Ty Ryen and Dylan Rummel each singled and doubled. Dakota Bracken racked up three RBIs on two hits.
Homer-Center got six singles from six different batters: Michael Krejocic, Andrew Ruddock, Anthony Rowland, Mason Bell, Caleb Palmer and Cody Housholder.
Alex Stewart got the win in relief. Palmer took the loss.
Homer-Center (6-11) visits Bedford on Monday.
Marion Center plays United in the Heritage Conference championship game at 7 p.m. Monday at Homer-Center.
Highlanders pick up second victory
HOMER CITY — Cambria Heights earned its second win of the season with a 12-5 victory over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference baseball game played Wednesday evening.
The Highlanders took the 2-1 lead in the third inning and carried a 10-3 advantage into the seventh. The Wildcats scored twice in the top of the inning but couldn’t rally for a comeback.
Nick Patterson led Cambria Heights at the plate with a three-run double, and Garret Jasper tallied two RBIs on three hits. Stephen Nelson and Adam Ford also had multi-hit days with two singles apiece.
Homer-Center strung together 11 hits. Mason Bell and Michael Krejocic each doubled, and Owen Saiani stroked two singles.
Garret Jasper got the win, and Anthony Rowland took the loss.
Cambria Heights (2-9) welcomes Purchase Line on Monday for a doubleheader.
River Valley’s Foust homers twice
MARION CENTER — Tori Foust crushed two three-run home runs to lead River Valley past Marion Center, 8-2, in a Heritage Conference softball game Thursday.
Tori Foust led off the scoring with one of her blasts in the first inning to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead. She capped the game with another homer in the sixth for an 8-2 lead.
“She started out in the first inning getting us up three runs, which is huge, and at the end she put the nail in the coffin with the second one,” River Valley assistant coach Brock Harsh said. “She had a big night.”
The Stingers scored one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Hannah Foust struck out eight for the win but walked seven.
“When a good pitcher like Hannah Foust gives you seven walks, you have to capitalize,” said Marion Center coach Ed Peterson. “We stranded 12 baserunners. We had bases loaded once. We had four innings where we had two runners on. We just didn’t get those clutch hits.”
Seniors Grace Rougeaux and Katie Moore had two hits apiece to make up four of Marion Center’s five hits.
“That’s a testament to our senior leadership,” Peterson said. “They stepped up and tried to make something happen.”
Cheyenne Silvis fanned five in the loss.
River Valley tallied 11 hits. Hannah Foust doubled, while Emmy Skirball stroked three singles and Bailey Dunlap had two hits. Brin Gardner scored three times.
“Emmy Skirball was 3-for-3 so she had pretty good night,” Harsh said.
River Valley avenged a season-opening loss to Marion Center.
“They came first game of the year and punched us in the mouth and put us in our place,” Harsh said, “so it was a little bit of redemption for the girls that they didn’t want to get beat twice by them.”
Marion Center (12-4) plays at Indiana on Monday, while River Valley (12-3) visits Berlin today.
Piper, Rams shut out Indiana
LIGONIER — Cheyenne Piper fanned 12 in a no-hitter to push Class 2A Ligonier Valley over Class 5A Indiana, 3-0, in a WPIAL non-section softball game Thursday.
The Rams scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Ruby Wallace’s bunt allowed Neve Dowden to score on an error, Piper’s single brought home Jadyn Cunningham and Wallace scored on a walk.
Payton LaVale and Dowden singled for Ligonier Valley’s other two hits.
Piper didn’t issue a walk but had a hit by pitch early, and the Rams committed an error in the fifth inning.
Addie Stossel struck out six in the loss.
Indiana (3-13 overall, 3-9 section) travels to West Shamokin today.
Ligonier Valley (15-3 overall, 12-0 section) takes on Bentworth at Norwin on Wednesday in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.
Heritage Conference games set
United will take on Marion Center for the Heritage Conference baseball championship on Monday at 7 p.m. at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City.
The softball championship game between River Valley and Cambria Heights is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the South Recreation Complex in Northern Cambria.
All tickets are $5.
While there is no physical address for the Northern Cambria facility, it is recommended that GPS users search for Ken’s BiLo. The road to the field runs to the left of the building.
Indiana set for lacrosse playoffs
Indiana’s lacrosse teams will open the WPIAL playoffs next week.
The Indiana girls (14-1), the fourth seed, will open the playoffs in the quarterfinals at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of a first-round game between Chartiers Valley (12-2) and Oakland Catholic (5-8).
The Indiana boys (12-3), the third seed, will open the playoffs in the quarterfinals at home at 7 p.m. Thursday against the winner of a first-round game between Moon (10-5) and Greensburg Central Catholic ().
In the girls’ bracket, Blackhawk (11-1) is the top seed followed by Mars (13-2) and Hampton (14-4).
In the boys’ bracket, Mars (16-0) is the top seed followed by Quaker Valley (13-1).