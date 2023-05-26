Stingers fall in District 6 semifinals
BELLEFONTE — Marion Center couldn’t grab any offensive momentum, ending the Stingers’ run in the District 6 Class 2A softball playoffs with a 4-0 loss to top-seeded Bald Eagle in the semifinals at Bald Eagle Area High School on Thursday.
All of the fourth-seeded Stingers’ offense came in the first inning.
Lydia Miller singled to start the game, Alexis Roush smacked a double to move Miller to third and Cheyenne Silvis was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs. Sierra Albright struck out Kayla Hill to end the inning.
Marion Center had two more base runners the rest of the way when Miller reached on an error and Roush drew a walk.
The Bald Eagles scored on Rachel Bryan’s groundout in the second and brought around three runs in the fourth on Alyssa King’s double and back-to-back RBI groundouts by Bryan and Kendra Uberti.
Ava Stere and King had two hits apiece for Bald Eagle.
Albright earned the win with 16 strikeouts in seven innings.
Silvis took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and fanning five.
Marion Center closed the season at 12-5.
Bald Eagle (15-2) advanced to the District championship against second-seeded Penns Valley on June 1 at Saint Francis University.
Homer City tops Marion Center in wild one
CENTER TOWNSHIP — The Homer City Bears were down but not out in a wild 10-run comeback against visiting Marion Center in an Indiana County Youth Legion game Wednesday.
Homer City trailed 10-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when the Bears brought in seven runs to kick-start a three-inning rally that ended in an 11-10 win.
The Bears’ big fifth inning was highlighted by Noah Turk’s two-run single and an RBI single from Brayden Rado, with runs also scoring on a pair of balks and an error to make the score 10-8.
In the sixth, Rado drove in Andrew Fisher on a groundout.
In the seventh, Nash Budner led off with a single and tied the game at 10 when he stole second and scored on an overthrow.
Turk got hit by a pitch, Frazer hit into a fielder’s choice and stole second to put himself in scoring position for Matthew Zerfross, who singled to left for the win.
Rado racked up three RBIs, Frazer scored three times and Zerfoss and Fisher posted two hits apiece.
Troy Slovinsky led Marion Center with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and four RBIs, while Blair Park went 3-for-3 and Trey Slovinsky tripled.
Rado earned the win, striking out six without allowing a run in 41/3 innings of relief in place of Zerfoss.
Slovinsky took the loss.
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday. Homer City (3-0) welcomes Young Township, and Marion Center visits S.W. Jack.
S.W. Jack shuts out Kovacik Insurance
BLAIRSVILLE — Luke Rowe tossed a one-hitter as S.W. Jack shut out Kovacik Insurance, 11-0, on the road in an Indiana County Youth Legion game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule Thursday.
The Drillers racked up 10 hits. Brock Lewis went 3-for-4, while Sully VanHoose collected four RBIs on a pair of hits. Caden Force had a pair of RBIs on two hits, and the trio of Lewis, VanHoose and Ethan Shank doubled.
Michael Wano had Kovacik’s lone hit.
Rowe struck out nine and issued three walks in a complete-game outing.
Gavin Steeves took the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) and striking out five in three innings.
Both teams play Wednesday. S.W. Jack (2-0) welcomes Marion Center, and Kovacik plays at Brookville Fireman’s Club.
Brookville races past Young Township
WEST LEBANON — Brookville Fireman’s Club grabbed the lead early and ran away with a 9-1 win over host Young Township in an Indiana County Youth Legion game Thursday.
Landen Marrara and Trenton Colgan each hit RBI singles and Ladd Blake scored a run on a groundout to put Brookville up 3-0 in the first.
Brookville added six runs in the fourth. Blake smacked a bases-clearing double and Marrara brought home two runs on a single.
Young Township scored its lone run when Bryden McCracken scored on an error.
Blake finished with four RBIs, while Marrara brought in three runs on two hits and Sergio Sotrillo smacked three singles.
Luke McCullough and Bryden McCracken each had a hit for Young Township.
Luke Burtin allowed two hits, struck out seven and issued six walks in 62/3 innings for the win.
Gage Wingard took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits in two innings.
Both teams play Wednesday. Brookville plays host to Kovacik Insurance, and Brookville travels to Homer City.
Four Wolves make all-district team
Four West Shamokin players represent the District 6 Class 2A championship on the all-district boys’ volleyball team.
Junior Ezza Oesterling and Nicky Atherton, sophomore Bradyn Rodgers and freshman Aiden Oesterling were named to the first team.
Eza Oesterling and Rodgers are outside hitters, Atherton is a middle hitter and Aiden Oesterling is a setter.
West Shamokin opens the state tournament Tuesday, June 6, against an opponent to be determined.
United slates basketball camp for boys, girls
ARMAGH — The United boys’ basketball program will hold a youth camp on June 7 to 9 at the high school.
The camp is open to boys and girls entering grades 3 to 8. Grades 3 to 5 go from 9 to 11:45 a.m. followed by grades 6 to 8 at 12:15 to 3 p.m. United varsity players and coaches will offer instruction.
The cost is $35.
For information, email coach Matt Rodkey at mrodkey@unitedsd.net or call (724) 541-0738.
