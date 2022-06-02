S.W. Jack pitchers silence Armstrong
KITTANNING — S.W. Jack’s Ryan Okopal and Luke Rowe combined on a one-hitter in a 5-1 win over Armstrong in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Okopal pitched 42/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit. He struck out seven and walked two. Rowe pitched the final 21/3 innings, walking one and striking out one.
The Drillers backed up the their pitchers with two runs in the second inning and three in the sixth after Armstrong scored its lone run to make it 2-1. Jon Cribbs and Tristan Redinger drove in runs during the sixth.
Redinger finished with three hits and two RBIs. Kadin homer had two hits.
Yough blanks
Homer City Post 493
HOMER CITY — Yough shut out the Homer City Post 493 Bearcats, 4-0, in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Michael Krejocic and Cody Housholder turned in a strong effort on the mound for Homer city, allowing four runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
But the Bearcats managed only three hits, with one each by Krejocic, Michael Dolan and Jonah Arone.
Homer City (2-4), which returned to Senior Legion baseball this season after an absence of several years, plays at Derry on Friday.