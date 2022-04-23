Indiana’s Huey earns honor
at Butler track and field meet
BUTLER — Abbie Huey, a junior at Indiana High School, earned the track MVP award at the Butler Invitational track and field meet on Friday.
Huey broke her school record in the 400-meter run for the second straight event, posting a time of 57.90 second. She also won the 200 with a season-best time of 25.36.
Lizzy Lubold, a senior, picked up a second-place medal in the javelin with a throw of 117 feet, 7 inches. Cadence Ullman, a junior, placed fifth in the 200 at 26.85.
The team of Huey, Ullman, Kate Mill and Eve Kuzneski closed out the meet by taking fourth place in the 1,600 relay at 4:15.46.
Indiana finished fifth among 57 teams.
The Indiana boys compete in the meet today.
Tomb throws perfect game in United’s win over Highlanders
ARMAGH — Ben Tomb pitched a perfect game, fanned 12 batters and faced the minimum through seven innings to lead United to a 3-0 win over Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference baseball game Friday.
Tomb struck out five Highlanders through the first four innings and seven over his final three innings without allowing a walk or baserunner.
The Lions scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and added a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Sophomore Caden McCully keyed the United offense, finishing 2-for-3, scoring a run and driving in another. Brad Felix and Jon Henry were also credited with an RBI apiece.
The Highlanders’ Adam Ford pitched 52/3 innings, allowing three runs, walking five and striking out seven.
Both teams play Monday. Cambria Heights (0-4) plays host to River Valley, and United (4-2) travels to Marion Center.
Northern Cambria rolls
past River Valley
BLAIRSVILLE — Northern Cambria scored six runs in the top of the second inning, highlighted by Evan Wiewiora’s grand slam home run, and the Colts cruised to a 17-2 win over River Valley in a Heritage Conference baseball game Friday.
Northern Cambria (4-1) had three players with multiple hits: Ethan Krawcion, Wiewiora and Isak Kudlawiec. Wiewiora belted two hits, scored three runs and had five RBIs. Krawcion was a perfect 4-for-4 with three runs scored, and Kudlawiec was 2-for-2, with three runs and two RBIs. Brad Valeria and Owen Bougher also drove in two runs each.
Josh Miller struck out six and walked just one in four innings for the win.
Cole Stuchal had a pair of RBIs for River Valley (3-2).
River Valley plays at Cambria Heights on Monday, and Northern Cambria travels to Cambria Heights on Wednesday.
Colts rally to knock off
Panthers in softball
BLAIRSVILLE — Laci Lanzendorfer’s sacrifice fly scored Jessica Krug in the top of the seventh inning and Northern Cambria held River Valley off the scoreboard in the bottom half of the inning to claim a 4-3 victory in a Heritage Conference softball game Friday.
River Valley (6-2), which had won four straight, led going into the fifth inning, but the Colts generated runs on a Kenzie Formeck single, a fielder’s choice and a throwing error to knot the game at 3. It remained tied until the top of the final inning when Lanzendorfer’s sacrifice put the Colts on top.
Krug was the only Colts’ player to have multiple hits, finishing a 2-for-3 game with a double and two runs scored. Krug also earned the victory, allowing a walk and three runs while striking out three.
Tori Foust and Bailey Dunlap had multiple hits for River Valley. Dunlap and Brin Gardner had doubles, and Brooklyn Furman hit a home run.
Hannah Foust went all seven innings, allowing eight walks and striking out five.
Northern Cambria (4-2) plays at Cambria Heights on Wednesday, and River Valley travels to Cambria Heights on Monday.
Marion Center holds off
Wildcats to get back on track
HOMER CITY — Marion Center outlasted a mid-game push by Homer-Center to grab a 9-6 win on the road in a Heritage Conference softball game Friday.
The Stingers put up four runs in the first and second innings to take an 8-0 lead before the Wildcats stacked up six runs over the third and fourth. Marion Center scored one run in the top of the fourth.
Both teams were held scoreless in the final three innings.
Marion Center’s Grace Rougeaux smacked three singles, and Katie Moore launched a double and triple and collected three RBIs.
Alaina Fabin had a double and Ava King racked up four RBIs for Homer-Center.
Kayla Hill earned the win.
“It was good to get a win and get that confidence back,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “We have a lot to work on, but a win is a win and that confidence means everything.”
The Stingers took their second loss of the season in a 9-1 defeat to West Shamokin on Wednesday.
Marion Center (6-2) welcomes Conemaugh Valley on Saturday morning.
“I like to play teams that we don’t usually see,” Peterson said. “We don’t know a whole lot about them, and they don’t know a whole lot about us. We just put our girls on the field and see what we’re made of.”
The matchup also serves as a look ahead to future regular meetings between the two teams as Conemaugh Valley enters the Heritage Conference next school year.
Homer-Center plays host to Purchase Line on Monday.
Cambria Heights chalks up
fourth straight victory
ARMAGH — Cambria Heights used a nine-run top of the first inning to help secure a 15-4 win over United and its fourth consecutive victory overall in a Heritage Conference softball game Friday.
The Highlanders (4-0) added to their strong start by scoring three more runs in the second inning, two in the third and one in the fourth. Karin Adams was 3-for-3, scored two runs and drove in two. Karli Storm had a pair of RBIs on the strength of two doubles, and Martina White also drove in a pair, scored two runs and went 2-for-3.
Cleo Long and Jaelyn Lichtenfels each had two RBIs for United (4-4). Lichtenfels also pitched the final three innings.
Jenna Serafin earned the victory, completing the first two innings. Sidney Nihart and Rea Kosicki finished out the final three.
Cambria Heights plays host to River Valley on Monday. United plays Johnstown at Portage on Saturday.
Purchase Line tops Penns Manor
for first win of season
PURCHASE LINE — Avery Falisec had three hits and two RBIs, including a double in the bottom of the seventh inning that plated the final run, to lift Purchase Line to its first win of the season, 11-10 over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference softball game Friday.
Brooklyn Walker’s seventh-inning RBI triple was followed by a RBI single from Aniah Byers to knot the game at 10. Falisec’s double completed the comeback.
Byers was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Walker had three hits, three runs and three RBIs, and Jenna Mumau added a pair of hits and runs scored.
Freshman Addison Buterbaugh was credited with the win.
Penns Manor’s Kate Hnatko, Hayden Sturgeon, Megan Dumm, Jada Bennett and Morgan Jioio each had two hits. Dumm hit a pair of doubles while Altemus and Bennett had one apiece.
Both teams play Monday. Purchase Line (1-3) travels to Homer Center, and Penns Manor (1-5) visits West Shamokin.