Homer-Center swimmers set team highs
The Homer-Center swim teams posted season-high points totals in a high school meet against Tyrone at IUP’s Pidgeon Natatorium on Monday.
The Homer-Center girls scored a 100-42 win and lost 101-37.
The girls won 10 of 11 events. Grace Frazer won the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Julia King took the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Morgan Nagy claimed the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Ava King finished first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. The quarter also teamed up to win the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay.
Landon Shoup led the boys with a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle and a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley. Oshen Maratita took second in the 100 backstroke. The Wildcats also finished second in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay.
Homer-Center, a first-year program, continues to see improvement. Swimmers combined to cut more than four minutes off their times. Sally Paegons took 28.57 seconds off her 100 freestyle, and Levi Loose chopped 14.66 seconds off his 100 breaststroke.
Homer-Center welcomes Northern Cambria on Monday.
Marion Center swimmers sweep meet
MARION CENTER — Marion Center swept Richland, 112-46 in the girls’ meet and Marion Center 83-59 in the boys’, in a high school swim meet Monday.
The Marion Center girls won 11 events. In individual events, Marion Center swept the 500 freestyle behind Maggie Shadle, Mikayla Gatskie and Audrey Farmery), the 100 backstroke behind Rachel Fox, Farmery and Lilly Schultz) and the 100 breaststroke behind Shadle, Paige Reaugh and Katelyn Reaugh).
Marion Center was finished 1-2 in 5 events: the 200 freestyle with Gatskie and Katelyn Reaugh), the 200 individual medley with Nicole Scott and Schultz), the 100 butterfly with Scott and Fox) and the 100 freestyle with Ella Wells and Mylene Buffone. Wells also won the 50 freestyle.
The Stingrays also won two relays, with Farmery, Shadle, Fox and Emily Reaugh teaming up in the 200 medley, and Scott, Emily Reaugh, Wells and Gatskie teaming up in the 400 freestyle.
In the boys’ meet, Marion Center’s Mason Mantini, Paul Smith, Alek Vaglia and AJ Lynn teamed up to win the 200 medley relay. Vaglia, Lynn and Carson Wells finished 1-2-3, respectively, in the 500 freestyle, and Paul Smith won the 100 breaststroke, and Alek Vaglia came in second.
Marion Center welcomes Altoona today.
Indiana drops rifle match
Indiana lost to Butler, 798-59x to 776-34x, in a WPIAL rifle match Tuesday.
Rylee Warfel, a freshman, led Indiana with a 99-6x.
Indiana (1-5) visits Woodland Hills on Thursday.