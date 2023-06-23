Heritage Conference announces selections
The Heritage Conference has announced its all-conference teams for spring sports.
Individuals were selected by their respective schools.
The softball team consists of United’s Abby McConville; Northern Cambria’s Kenzie Formeck; West Shamokin’s Lily Jordan and Aleya Talmadge; Homer-Center’s Julia King; Cambria Heights’ Martina White; Portage’s Sydney Castel; Purchase Line’s Kara Harbrige; River Valley’s Sara Bollinger; Penns Manor’s Allie Rhea; and Marion Center’s Cheyenne Silvis.
The girls’ track and field team consists of Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp and Alivia Stambolia; Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller and Madison Hassen; Purchase Line’s Rachael Ward, Mikeayla Ryen, Alonna Phillips, Alissa Phillips and Anna Layden; River Valley’s Sara McConnell, Emily Jackson and Emma Prenni; Portage’s Alexandra Chobany and Camdin Burkett; United’s Sarah Marshall and Chloe Stiles; Penns Manor’s Savanna Orner, Jillian Bowman and Grace Smith; Cambria Heights’s Paige Burkey, Brielle McMillen, Rachel McClellan and Minyhah Easterling; and Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen, Brooke Slade, Claire Hood, Lydia Miller, Molly Beer, Mikayla Gatskie and Milayna Leasure.
The boys’ track and field team consists of Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers and Dawson Shutty; Homer-Center’s Isaiah Bence; Purchase Line’s John Elick and Jacob Kauffman; River Valley’s Luke Woodring; Cambria Heights’ Brock Eckenrode; Marion Center’s Evan Risinger and Dylan Green; United’s Andrew Payne, Bridger Blankenbicker, Josh Martin, Ty Gapshes, Matt Beaver, Ruardon Butler, Colton Henning, Connor Rosko, Gaige Grassmyer, Aidan Stiffler and Logan Lichtenfels; Portage’s Gabriel Corte and Bode Layo; Penns Manor’s Justin Marshal, Alex Polenik, Colton Shields, Brayden Pytash, Mark Bagley and Eric Baum.
The baseball team consists of West Shamokin’s Niko Buffone; Penns Manor’s Ashton Courvina; Homer-Center’s Owen Saiani; Northern Cambria’s Evan Wiewiora; United’s Caden McCully; Purchase Line’s Austin Chambers; River Valley’s Nicholas Vadala; Marion Center’s Braden Reichenbach and Dakota Bracken; Cambria Heights’ Ty Stockley; and Portage’s Luke Scarton.
The robotics team consists of United’s Bridger Blankenbicker; Northern Cambria’s Daniel Bradford; Cambria Heights’ Dakota Delattre; Homer Center’s Kyle Henry; Portage’s Braedan Oravecz and Jakob Lundberg; Marion Center’s Travis Midock; River Valley’s Austin Baker; Conemaugh Township’s Owen Thomas; Purchase Line’s Austin Stephenson; Conemaugh Valley’s Bryton Yackulich; West Shamokin’s Clayton Houser; and Penns Manor’s Logan McCunn.
Indiana seeks assistant girls’ basketball coach
The Indiana Area School District is accepting applications for an assistant girls’ basketball coach.
Experience is preferred. This coach will work with the varsity team and be the junior varsity head coach.
The stipend for the first year is $4,755, which will increase to $6,340 for subsequent seasons.
Direct all questions about the position to Dan Roan, director of athletics, at droan@iasd.cc and head coach Michael Franciscus at coachfranciscus@outlook.com.
Clearances will be required prior to hiring.
