Stingers stomp out Red Dragons
MARION CENTER — Marion Center defeated Purchase Line, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
The Stingers’ Kaelee Elkin, Miranda Leasure and Molly Beer paced the offense in kills, while Abbey Smulik led in assists. Maggie Shadle led in digs.
Marion Center also won the junior varsity match, 25-20, 25-14.
Both Marion Center junior high teams remain undefeated. The ninth-grade squad won 25-9, 25-16, and the seventh- and eighth-graders won 25-15, 25-18.
Both teams play today. Marion Center (9-2) visits Portage, while Purchase Line heads to United.
Wildcats remain undefeated
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center swept Northern Cambria, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17, for a road victory in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Alaina Fabin served up five aces for the Wildcats, while Meegan Williams had 17 kills. Molly Kosmack put up eight blocks (five assists and three singles) on defense, and Macy Sardone stacked up 31 assists.
Homer-Center (5-0) travels to Redbank Valley on Monday for a non-conference match. Northern Cambria (3-5) takes on River Valley this evening in another Heritage match.
Indiana drops match to Latrobe
Indiana went the distance but fell to Latrobe in five matches, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 12-5, in a WPIAL Section 5-AAA girls’ volleyball match Tuesday at home.
Abbie Huey tallied 37 kills, 16 digs and two blocks for the Indians, while Emily Madey added 70 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Maycie Lorelli totaled 21 kills, 15 digs and also recorded two aces. Katie Kovalchick had eight kills and five blocks, and Alex Ball put up 18 digs and served up five aces.
Indiana (4-2, 3-2 section) welcomes Franklin Regional for a section match today.
IJHS sweeps cross country meet
PLUM — Indiana dominated Plum and Elizabeth Forward in a junior high cross country meet Wednesday.
Competing following a downpour that left the course soggy, the Indiana girls improved to 12-1 and the boys ran their record to 11-2.
Morgan Blystone led the girls with a second-place finish in 11 minutes, 12 seconds. Abi Cramer finished third.
Kaiden Branan took second in the boys’ race in 10:08. Nate Killeen and Jacob Neal were next in line.
