Indiana wins PAHL game
GIBSONIA — The Indiana Youth Hockey Association 16U A Major Gold team, under the leadership of first-year head coach Gunner Sharp, beat Yetis, 3-1, at the Ice Pond Arena on Saturday.
Indiana’s Gabe Nettleton netted two goals, and Ash Lockard tacked on the final goal. Brice Mroczka, Denton Park and Max Johnson registered assists.
Indiana improved to 2-0.
Indiana settles for tie in middle school game
GREENSBURG — Indiana tied Latrobe, 3-3, in a PIHL middle school hockey game Thursday at Nevin Arena.
Jackson Albert opened Indiana’s scoring off an assist from Lucas Weaver. Nicholas Carretti scored the next goal unassisted, and Garrett Goodrich scored the third goal off Weaver’s second assist.
Jacob Wood made 19 saves in goal.
Indiana eighth-graders score victory
Indiana beat Penn-Trafford, 48-38, in an eighth-grade girls’ basketball game Monday.
Jayla Peterson and Sophia Scardina combined for 25 points for Indiana.
Indiana dropped the seventh-grade game, 52-23. Sophianna Sidikou scored 14 points.
Ligonier Valley advances in volleyball playoffs
WASHINGTON — Ligonier Valley opened the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ volleyball playoffs by knocking off Charteries-Houston, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19, at Trinity High School on Monday.
Haley Stormer registered 18 service points, including seven aces, and 15 kills. Lizzy Crissman had nine kills and four blocks, and Alexa Harding had five kills and three blocks. Taylor Meier turned in 12 service points and added four kills, and Saylor Clise had 11 service points and 25 assists.
Ligonier Valley (8-9) plays top-seeded North Catholic on Wednesday.