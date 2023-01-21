Indiana girls set four school records
STATE COLLEGE — Indiana athletes let four school record at the State College Invitational track and field meet at Penn State on Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Indiana girls set four school records
STATE COLLEGE — Indiana athletes let four school record at the State College Invitational track and field meet at Penn State on Friday.
Abbie Huey, a senior, led the way, the 60-meter dash in 7.88 seconds and the 200 meters in 25.32, breaking her own school records in the process.
Addie Fry, a freshman, set a school record in the 800 meters with her seventh-place finish in 2:26.80.
The 4x200 relay team of Huey, Fry, Hannah Cowburn and Eve Kuzneski set the final record of the night, running a third-place time of 1:54.56.
Other top eight individuals for the girls were Emmy Davis, who was seventh in the mile at 5:50.81 and fourth in the 3,000 meters at 12:09.45, and Cowburn, who eighth in the 60 hurdles at 11.36.
Ashlynn Branan, Jocelyn Higbee, Rachel Gill and Kuzneski teamed up to take third in 4x800 relay in 11:36.34.
On the boys’ side, Jacob Gill took second in the 200 in 23.57. Other top finishers were Charlie Weber, who was third in the pole vault at 13 feet, 2 inches, Ben Cochran, who was seventh in the shot put at 39-11, and Will Berzonsky, who was eighth in the 400 meters in 53.75.
Berzonsky, Gill, Jacob Killeen and Matt Sebring took eighth in the 4x200 relay in 1:40.42.
Indiana competes at Edinboro University on Jan. 28.
United wins junior high games
ARMAGH — United topped Homer-Center, 43-19, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Friday.
Cole McGinnis led the Lions (10-2) with 14 points, and Matt Beaver scored 12.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game and improved to 12-0.
Shaydon Oleksa scored 11 points and Brandan James had 10.
Noah Turk scored 10 for Homer-Center.
United plays Monday at home against Conemaugh Township.
Fly-tying round robin set for February
The Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its annual Fly-Tying Round Robin meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Homer City Fire Hall.
The event features a diverse group of individual fly-tiers and some area businesses demonstrating a range of fly-fishing patterns and fly-tying techniques.
The event is free and open to the public.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.