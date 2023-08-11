For the eighth time in the past 11 seasons, the IUP football program was picked as the preseason favorites in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, released as part of the league’s virtual media day Thursday.
IUP garnered six first-place votes in the Western Division poll. Slippery Rock follows in second with two first-place votes, with California, Gannon and Edinboro rounding out the top five in the Western Division. Seton Hill, Clarion and Mercyhurst close out the eight-team division in the preseason poll. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team in the preseason poll.
Sixth-year IUP coach Paul Totorella (48-11), the reigning PSAC West Coach of the Year, welcomes back plenty of talent this season following a 10-2 mark in 2022 that included a PSAC championship and an appearance in the Super Region One championship game.
The Crimson Hawks return five All-PSAC selections from 2022, including three first-team selections: running back Dayjure Stewart, linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss and defensive back Darius Bruce. Wide receiver Hilton Ridley and defensive back Jaheim Howard are also returning all-conference selections.
The Crimson Hawks will also lean on veteran offensive linemen McLean Djouha and Gerald Comedy up front.
Additionally, IUP welcomes back a pair of former all-conference selections that missed the majority of 2022 in wide receiver Derek Lockhart and defensive end Tyrone Fowler Jr.
Despite losing some key skill position players and departures on the offensive and defensive lines, IUP brought in some key additions via the transfer portal. Among those transfer additions is highly touted quarterback Karst Hunter from Colorado Mesa, wide receiver Quinn Zinoble from Albany (N.Y.), offensive lineman Kelechi Okoro from Concord (W.Va.) and offensive lineman Daric Cotman from Virginia-Wise, among others.
IUP begins the 2023 season with three consecutive home games at Miller Stadium, including what promises to be a ranked matchup in the season opener against Great-Midwest Athletic Conference preseason favorite Ashland (Ohio) on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m.
Single-game tickets for all six regular season home games are on sale now, available for purchase online and at the KCAC box office.
Elsewhere in the PSAC West, Slippery Rock returns 19 starters and seven All-PSAC players from a season ago, when the team finished 10-3 overall and advanced to the second round of the Division II playoffs, marking the fourth consecutive year the team has been in the postseason.
California (6-5) featured a stifling run defense in 2022, allowing just 57.9 yards per game on the ground, the best mark in the entire conference.
Gannon (8-3), which earned a share of the PSAC West title along with IUP and Slippery Rock by finishing 6-1 in conference play, fell one win shy of a school record.
Edinboro (5-6) will look to improve with an aggressive defense that forced 21 turnovers in 2022, the second-highest total in the PSAC.
Seton Hill (2-9) returns seven defensive starters on a squad that surrendered only 18.3 points per game, the fourth-best total in the conference.)
Clarion (3-8) and Mercyhurst (2-9.) feature second-year head coaches, with Raymond Monica leading Clarion and Ryan Riemedio guiding Mercyhurst.
In the PSAC East, Shepherd earned five first-place votes in the poll and is coming off a season in which the Rams went 13-2 overall (7-0 PSAC), claimed the PSAC East title and advanced to the NCAA semifinals. The Rams led the conference in scoring (39.2 points per game), rushing (176.7 yards), passing (312.5) and total offense (489.3) but will have to reload after losing six All-Americans, including standout quarterback Tyson Bagent.
Kutztown, voted No. 2 with two first-place votes, has eight straight winning seasons, finished 2022 with an 8-3 record and returns multiple parts of the conference’s top-ranked defense (252.6), which was also the eighth-best mark in all of Division II.
West Chester, which took third place while collecting one first-place vote, returns its entire offensive line from a season ago.
East Stroudsburg looks to improve on four wins and a fifth-place finish in the East by returning 16 starters, including nine on defense.
Millersville’s five victories last season totaled the team’s most since 2006.
Shippensburg finished 2022 with five wins but closed the season strong, winning a pair of games, including a 35-28 overtime victory over Gannon.
Bloomsburg and Lock Haven round out the East poll.
