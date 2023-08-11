psac logo

For the eighth time in the past 11 seasons, the IUP football program was picked as the preseason favorites in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, released as part of the league’s virtual media day Thursday.

IUP garnered six first-place votes in the Western Division poll. Slippery Rock follows in second with two first-place votes, with California, Gannon and Edinboro rounding out the top five in the Western Division. Seton Hill, Clarion and Mercyhurst close out the eight-team division in the preseason poll. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team in the preseason poll.