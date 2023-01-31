Alyssa Altemus

ALYSSA ALTEMUS

Penns Manor jumped ahead of Portage for first place in the Heritage Conference East with a 42-36 win Friday, thanks in part to a big game by Alyssa Altemus.

Altemus earned a double-double, scoring a career-high 25 points to go with 10 rebounds. She scored 11 points in a 16-point second quarter when the Comets secured the lead.

