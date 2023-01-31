Penns Manor jumped ahead of Portage for first place in the Heritage Conference East with a 42-36 win Friday, thanks in part to a big game by Alyssa Altemus.
Altemus earned a double-double, scoring a career-high 25 points to go with 10 rebounds. She scored 11 points in a 16-point second quarter when the Comets secured the lead.
The 5-foot-8 sophomore has been heating up for Penns Manor. The career night followed a 16-point game against Marion Center on Jan. 21 and a showing against Central Mountain on Jan. 19 in which she tallied another double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
The Comets are 13-5 overall and 7-3 in the conference under coach Jason Miloser heading into tonight’s game at Cambria Heights. They are looking to return to the KCAC for a shot at the Heritage Conference championship after losing to Homer-Center last season. Another crack at the District 6 Class 2A playoffs also lies on the horizon, with the Comets sitting in fourth place in the rankings.
Altemus saw big-game action last season, scoring 10 points in a win over Southern Huntington in the Class 2A quarterfinals and eight points in a loss to Homer-Center in the semifinals.
Last season, Altemus led the Comets in field goal percentage (.430) and was second in rebounds (5.0 per game), assists (2.8) and steals (2.5). She ended her freshman campaign with 190 points and 129 rebounds.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Eric and Carol Altemus
Siblings: Adam, 17, and Elaine, 13
Plans after high school: Attend college, possibly for a business degree.
Hobbies: Skiing, hunting, hanging out with friends.
Favorite school subject: Accounting
Food you refuse to eat: Sushi
Favorite sport: Basketball, because I love competing in big games and being part of a great team.
When and why you started playing basketball: Third grade because my dad pushed me to find something I love.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: I just listen to music in the locker room before the game.
Biggest inspiration: My family for always supporting me and pushing me to succeed.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd because last year my softball teammates said it suited me.
Favorite part of competing: The feeling of being in big games and making memories with my team.
Favorite place to compete: Penns Manor
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Penns Manor: Play with respect and always have a good attitude.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Always keep your head up and move on to the next play after a mistake.
How did it feel to score a career-high 25 points against Portage? It was a really good feeling, and I couldn’t have accomplished it without my team.
Keys to this season’s success: Everyone sticking together, taking it one game at a time and playing as a team.
What you learned last year that you carried into this season: Keep working hard and always play as a team.
What is the competition like in the conference this season? The competition has been good. There are many great teams pushing us to work hard.
Goals for this team: Our goals are to win the Heritage championship and keep winning from there.