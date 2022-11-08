The United Lions jumped into uncharted territory last week, winning a District 6 soccer championship for the firs time in school history.
The Lions shut out Richland, 2-0, for the Class 1A title at Central Cambria High School.
Dylan Dishong, a senior and one of United’s stalwarts, scored one of the goals in front of goaltender Andrew Payne, who recorded the shutout.
United (14-3-1) takes on WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston (16-1-1) today in the opening round of the PIAA tournament, another chunk of uncharted territory for the Lions.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Missy Nolfi and Greg Dishong
Siblings: Mitchell Dishong, 20; and Katya Dishong, 13
Pets: Dogs Charlie, Max and Phantom and cat KittyKaka
Plans after high school: Attend college
Hobbies outside soccer: Basketball
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Hot wings
Food you refuse to eat: Pickles
Favorite video game: Madden
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? Instagram
Favorite sport: Soccer because I’ve played it my whole life.
When and why did you start playing soccer? Age 4, and everyone played AYSO.
Pregame rituals: I always have the same food and drink. I wear my lucky beanie.
Biggest inspiration: My parents
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Renegade” by Styx
Favorite part of competing: Winning.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at United? Sportsmanship.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Always be the better person. Don’t play cheap. Be yourself.
Favorite place to compete: Home field.
How does it feel to win the District 6 championship? It’s awesome to finally get it.
What do you have to do going into Tuesday’s match in the state tournament? Work hard and together as a team.
