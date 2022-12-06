United’s boys’ basketball team returned just one full-time starter after a successful 21-7 season a year ago in which the Lions won the Heritage Conference championship but fell short in the District 6 and PIAA playoffs.
Lucky for the blue and white, that starter is Brad Felix.
In a Saturday doubleheader, the 6-foot-3 senior forward powered United past Ligonier Valley and Derry to claim the Lions’ inaugural tipoff tournament title. Felix piled up 55 points in the two games, including 25 in the championship match against Derry, where one point separated the two teams, and 30 in a 82-48 romp over the Rams in the opening game.
Felix netted seven 3-pointers between the two games and hit 8 of 11 free throw attempts.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Joe and Natalie Felix
Plans after high school: Attend college.
Hobbies outside basketball: Baseball, skiing, golf, hunting and fishing
Favorite school subject: Math
Food you refuse to eat: Mashed potatoes
Favorite video game: “Call of Duty”
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? TikTok
Favorite sport: Basketball
When and why did you start playing basketball? Third grade for United youth basketball. Both of my parents played the sport.
Favorite part of competing? Being around friends and coaches.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at United: That work pays off.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Work harder than the other team.
What was it like playing two games on the same day? Tiresome, because it was the first games of the season.
What are the goals for your team? Make it back to the KCAC!
What personal goals have you set to help them get there? Work hard and get better every day.