nico fanella

NICO FANELLA

Nico Fanella had quite the impressive freshman season for Indiana wrestling in 2021-22.

He won 31 straight matches and finished 32-3 overall as he took home a WPIAL section title, a runner-up finish at the WPIAL Class 3A tournament that served as the PIAA Southwest Regionals and made it to the quarterfinals of the PIAA tournament at 106 pounds.

Tags