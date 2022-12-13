Nico Fanella had quite the impressive freshman season for Indiana wrestling in 2021-22.
He won 31 straight matches and finished 32-3 overall as he took home a WPIAL section title, a runner-up finish at the WPIAL Class 3A tournament that served as the PIAA Southwest Regionals and made it to the quarterfinals of the PIAA tournament at 106 pounds.
Fanella also became the first Indiana wrestler to win a title at the Eastern Area Invitational at Gateway High School last season.
Now a sophomore, Fanella is already off to a 2-0 start. On Dec. 7, he won a first-period fall on Leo Iarrapino of Butler at 1:45 at 121 pounds. A day later, he pinned Armstrong’s Aiden Johnston at 1:50.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Nicole and Rick Fanella
Siblings: Rocco (23), Parker (20), Hunter (19), Dominic (15) and Dylan (9).
Plans after high school: College wrestling.
Hobbies outside wrestling: Hunting, baking and ping pong
Favorite school subject: Health/physical education
Favorite food: Cinnabon cinnamon rolls
Food you refuse to eat: Peppers
Favorite video game: Madden
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? TikTok
Favorite sport: Wrestling because it’s my lifestyle and everything I do is connected to it.
When and why did you start wrestling? I started when I was 7. My dad took me to practice one day.
Biggest inspiration? My dad and coach, Troy Dolan.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would it be? “The Show Goes On” by Lupe Fiasco or “Can’t be Touched” by Roy Jones.
Favorite part of competing: The feeling of winning.
Favorite place to compete? The Giant Center in Hershey or Monroeville Convention Center.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana? You have to be tough.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Do more than anyone else in the state.
What was it like last season and again this season to be ranked among the best in the state in your weight class? It’s a great feeling. I just have to prove I am the best.
Goals for this season? To be a state champion.