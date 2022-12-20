Abbie Huey is set to hit the track with Georgetown University next fall, but the Indiana senior is being recognized for her success on the volleyball court first.
The 5-foot-10 senior was selected to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team for Class 3A. Huey, a four-year starter for the Indians, posted 472 kills in her final season as an outside hitter. She was also a first-team WPIAL all-star in both her junior and senior seasons, a step up from her second-team selection as a sophomore.
On the track, Huey is the reigning WPIAL Class 3A champion in the 200- and 400-meter races. She’ll lead Indiana’s winter track team as it kicks off competition on Jan. 13 at Edinoboro University.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Don Huey, Lori Fefolt, Angie Huey and John Fefolt
Siblings: Deanna, 42, Jessie 38, Shane, 35, Haylie, 29, Alex, 24, Sam, 10
Pets: Two cats, Fluffy and Stevie, and a dog, Sadie
Plans after high school: Majoring in political science at Georgetown University
Hobbies outside athletics: Reading, painting, listening to music, writing
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite food: Chicken salad
Food you refuse to eat: Salsa
Favorite video game: “Sims 4”
Favorite sport and why: Track, it is a team sport along with an individual sport, so you are able to grow on your own and can focus more on yourself. Getting the chance to run out there on the track is the purest and best form of competition for me.
When and why did you start playing volleyball? Running track? I started volleyball and track in seventh grade.
Do you have any pregame/prerace rituals or superstitions? What are they? Before every track race, I have a specific warm up that I try to do consistently. For volleyball, I always have a mandatory dance party with my team.
Who is your biggest inspiration? Why? My biggest inspiration is Riley Stapleton. Riley has been one of the biggest mentors in my life. As a fellow athlete, he has taught me not only how to handle the physical challenges, but also how to become a mentally mature athlete with a bigger mental toolbox. He has overcome a lot of challenges in his life and is one of the most successful athletes Indiana County has seen.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Just Dance” by Lady GaGa, because when in doubt, dance it out.
What is your favorite part of competing? Being able to grow as not only an athlete, but as a person. Competing has taught me how to handle many challenges in my life on and off the track.
Where is your favorite place to compete? I love running at Slippery Rock. WPIALs is always such a fun environment and experience.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana? Here at Indiana, we have limited resources, and I’ve learned to make the most of what I have and always give 100 percent. Regardless of your background, you can become anything you put your mind to.
What is something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember? Give 100 percent with everything you do.
What are benefits and challenges of being a multi-sport athlete? The benefits of being a multi-sport athlete is having the ability to be a diverse athlete and always working different parts of my body. Being a multi-talented athlete is probably one of my toughest challenges in my life. You have to be able to give 100 percent in different areas. Each team has taught me many different leadership skills that I value to this day.
How did it feel to be named to the all-state volleyball team? I am honored and so grateful that my peers and coaches recognized my talent.
Why did you decide to commit to Georgetown? Georgetown academically was the most fit for me. I am a student, then an athlete. Having the opportunity to learn in the nation’s capital for political science was an opportunity I would never pass up.
What are your expectations for the winter and spring track seasons? I am expecting to enjoy my last senior season, and lead my team. I want to teach the underclassmen how to find their voice as an athlete and continue to compete to the best of my ability.