Abbie Huey

Abbie Huey

Abbie Huey is set to hit the track with Georgetown University next fall, but the Indiana senior is being recognized for her success on the volleyball court first.

The 5-foot-10 senior was selected to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team for Class 3A. Huey, a four-year starter for the Indians, posted 472 kills in her final season as an outside hitter. She was also a first-team WPIAL all-star in both her junior and senior seasons, a step up from her second-team selection as a sophomore.

Tags