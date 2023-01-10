Peyton Scott is right on target.
The Indiana High School sophomore swimmer has scored a handful of big wins in her quest for the ultimate goal this season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Peyton Scott is right on target.
The Indiana High School sophomore swimmer has scored a handful of big wins in her quest for the ultimate goal this season.
Scott won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley at the Christmas Invitational at West Allegheny, helping Indiana sweep the girls’ and boys’ titles.
That followed a victory a couple weeks prior at the Pitt 60th annual Christmas Meet, where she won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 3.61 seconds, which was 0.13 seconds off the time she swam last year in finishing second at the state meet and 0.39 seconds faster than the time she posted in winning the WPIAL title last season.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Carly Baird and Joe Scott
Pets: A cat
Plans after high school: Swim at a Division I university.
Hobbies: Golf, baking and tubing
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Food you refuse to eat: Mayonnaise
Favorite video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite sport: Swimming because I get to do something I love with my best friends.
When and why did you start swimming? When I was 5 because I love to swim.
Pre-meet and pre-match rituals: I have to always eat a certain meal, take a nap and listen to music.
Biggest inspiration: My Aunt June, who has been in a wheelchair since she was born. She is my biggest supporter and loves to see me succeed even more than I do.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Stronger” by Kayne West. The lyrics hype me up.
Favorite part of competing: Winning.
Favorite place to compete: Trees Pool, University of Pittsburgh
Most important thing you have learned as an athlete at Indiana: Hard work and dedication pay off.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Work because your competition is working harder.
How does it feel to notch those big wisn early in the season? Each win gets me closer to my big competition.
Keys to your success this season thus far: Putting more and more effort into practice each day.
Goals for yourself and your team this season? To win the state championship and share it alongside my teammates.
How important is the YMCA program to your success and Indiana swimming’s success? The YMCA shaped me into the dedicated athlete I am today.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.