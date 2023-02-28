The Marion Center Stingers are playing on.
The lowest seed remaining in any District 6 bracket, the Stingers reached the Class 2A girls’ semifinals by knocking off second-seeded Portage, 53-46. Lydia Miller, a junior guard, helped engineer the upset by scoring 26 points.
Upset specials have been part of the Stingers’ recipe this season. Though only 14-11, they count two wins over Portage and one over United to their credit. They opened the playoffs with a 57-48 win over seventh-seeded Glendale.
Marion Center is guaranteed to play two more games after reaching the district semifinals and earned a state playoff berth in the process.
Here’s a look at this week’s Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Brian and Jaque Miller
Sibling: Macie, 13
Pets: None
Plans after high school: Attend a four-year college (yet to be determined).
Hobbies: Playing other sports and being outside.
Favorite school subject: Anatomy and physiology
Favorite food: Anything any of my grandma’s make.
Food you refuse to eat: Olives
Favorite sport: There is something about every sport I play that I love, so it’s hard to pick a favorite.
When and why you started playing basketball: First grade. I have a long family history of basketball players.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: Listening to music on the bus ride to the games.
Biggest inspiration: My grandfather because he has shown me the value and benefits of hard work. Also, he is 67 and still playing baseball (better than most people half his age, I might add).
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, because it talks about believing in yourself and striving for success despite the difficulties and challenges along the way. The tempo of the song also just pumps me up.
Favorite part of competing: My favorite part is seeing the work I put in pay off for a victory.
Favorite place to compete: Marion Center’s Don Seanor Gymnasium.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Marion Center: Marion Center has a long history of legendary players and coaches, so every time I put on an MC jersey I’m representing those people.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Basketball is more than just wins and losses. Its about being a good teammate, overcoming adversity, sportsmanship and building relationships.
What does basketball mean to you? Basketball has taught me so many life lessons that I can take with me forever.
Keys to the Stingers’ success this season: Working well together, communicating more, each player developing as the season continues and never stopping until the final buzzer.
What was it was like to upset Portage in the District 6 quarterfinals? It gave us a boost of confidence, winning against a team of that caliber, and motivation for our next three games.
You led the team in scoring against Portage. What is it like to contribute like that in a big game? Regardless of who scores the most points, everyone’s contribution is vital. We had big rebounds, steals and blocked shots that won that game for us.
Do you feel you have a bit of an underdog mentality as the 10th seed in the playoffs, and how can you use that to your advantage? I feel we’ve been an underdog from the start of the season. This question reminds me of the saying, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.” That sums up our team.
Marion Center clinched a spot in the state tournament. What are your expectations and how do you plan to meet them? This is the first for me for basketball so I’m not entering the state tournament with specific expectations. I will walk on the court like I do every game being thankful for the opportunity to play this game I love and hope the countless hours I’ve put in will pay off, but if there is one thing I’ve learned, it’s to also be gracious in defeat.