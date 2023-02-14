The United wrestling program is back, and so is Jacob Sombronski.
Sombronski, a junior and last year’s District 6 Class 2A champion at 106 pounds, missed the early part of this season due to an injury.
He returned in January and provided a key role in United’s historic season that so far includes a 20-0 regular season, the first District 6 team title in program history and a trip to the PIAA Duals.
That’s not bad for a program that was teetering on the brink of extinction several years ago due to lack of participation.
United, under fifth-year coach Josh Henning, wrestled in the duals in Hershey at the end of last week. Although the Lions dropped their two matches, Sombronksi scored two pins and raised his record to 23-1. In matches not conceded by forfeit, Sombronski is 14-1, with nine coming by pin or technical fall.
This year Sombronski wrestles at 107 pounds after the PIAA added 1 pound to lightweight classes this season.
The District 6 tournament is Friday and Saturday at Altoona.
Here’s a look at the Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Jamie and Steve Sombronski
Sibling: Rachel, 20
Pets: None
Plans after high school: Wrestle in college.
Hobbies: Collecting sports cards
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite food: Pizza
Food you refuse to eat: Mayonnaise
Favorite video game: “Rainbow Six Seige”
Favorite sport: Wrestling because it’s on you to win.
When and why you started wrestling: Kindergarten because all of my friends were wrestling.
Prematch rituals: Pacing back and forth
Biggest inspiration: University of Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto because he doesn’t care what people think.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by Def Leppard because it gets everyone hype.
Favorite part of competing: Just having fun.
Favorite place to compete: Hershey
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at United: Acknowledge everything but use common sense.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember? Stay composed.
How did it feel to go unbeaten as a team during the regular season? Amazing.
Describe what it was like competing in Hershey as part of the team championships. It was amazing to come from a school that was about to lose its program to being one of the best teams in the state.
Keys to your individual success: Staying calm and wrestling my match.
Any pressure that comes with defending a title? There is some pressure as everyone expects a repeat, but I just have fun.
Goals as you head into the individual postseason? I want to win another district title and medal at states.
